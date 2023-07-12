If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to complete Where the Currents Flow quest in Dave the Diver

In this quest, you'll be swimming against a current in search of some electricals.

The mission completed screen for the Where the Current Flows quest in Dave the Diver is shown
Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET
Dave the Diver is a wonderful management sim that will also see you engaging in plenty of underwater exploration. There’s dozens of fish to catch, an abundance of sushi to serve, and some secrets to uncover as you explore the Blue Hole and restore Blanco Sushi.

It’s quite the career that Dave has stumbled into, and various quests and events will see him farming for items and fish to keep others happy. Sooner or later, you’ll need to complete the Where the Current Flows quest which will have you collecting a Motor, Computer Chip, and Camera Lens, so let’s do just that. Here’s how to complete Where the Currents Flow in Dave the Diver.

How to complete Where the Currents Flow quest in Dave the Diver

The Where the Currents Flow quest occurs during the first chapter of Dave the Diver’s story. It’ll task you with visiting ‘where the current flows’ in the Blue Hole and finding three items to build a drone: a Computer Chip, a Motor, and a Camera Lens.

Where to find the Motor, Computer Chip, and Camera Lens in Dave the Diver

The Camera Lens, Computer Chip, and Motor will, fortunately, be in the same small area!

To find these items and complete the quest, pay a visit to the Blue Hole. You’ll want to dive to depths of approximately 60 to 70m, until you see a small opening with a flowing current on your right.

Dave floats above a current in the Blue Hole in Dave the Diver
Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

Go towards the current, which will push you around. You’ll need to avoid the current as best as you can while acquiring the three items needed for the quest. The best thing to do is to hide while the current is active, and keep swimming whenever it temporarily stops, or you can try to swim around it, which is a little trickier.

The Motor, Computer Chip and Camera Lens will all be in the area that the current is. So once you’re fighting against the current, explore a little and keep an eye out for all three items, which we’ve pictured below; they'll all be in cardboard boxes, and it's worth noting that these items appear to spawn in slightly difference places for each player.

Dave unpacks a motor as part of the Where the Current Flows quest in Dave the Diver
Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET
Dave unpacks a camera lens as part of the Where the Current Flows quest in Dave the Diver
Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET
Dave unpacks a computer chip as part of the Where the Current Flows quest in Dave the Diver
Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

Once you’ve grabbed all three items, return to the boat before your oxygen runs out! Fortunately for Dave, there’s a nearby Escape Pod; simply leave the current, then head up and towards the left.

Once you reach the boat again and complete the Where the Current Flows quest, you’ll be given 500 Gold, 5 Salt, and 5 Soy Sauce as a reward!

The rewards for the Where the Current Flows quest in Dave the Diver is shown
Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

