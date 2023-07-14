Dave the Diver is a delightful game, pairing the management of a sushi restaurant with the diving hobby of protagonist, Dave. On top of that, the Blue Hole in the sea appears to hide many secrets alongside its abundance of fish to catch.

One fish that can help you turn a hefty profit is the Marlin. This spear-nosed, large fish is pretty brutal, and can easily be missed out on. So, without further ado, here’s where to find the Marlin in Dave the Diver.

Where to find Marlin in Dave the Diver

Marlin in Dave the Diver is found during the day-time at depths of 0 to 50m. This particular fish has a long, sharp bill that it uses to spear its prey, and is shown below.

You’ll find Marlin in shallow depths of 0m to 50m. As you can see, I found this guy at just 12m! | Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

These particular fellas are usually found alone, and can be seen near Tuna! I found my first one at just 12m depths; I simply dove into the Blue Hole and went right for a short while, and voila!

You’ll also want to pay attention to any in-game events. Marlins will not appear until The Marlin Party occurs, hosted by the Blue Hole Tourism Committee. If you try to search for them before this event (which occurs in Chapter 2, after both the Jellyfish and Tuna Party), you will not be able to find them.

Marlin will not appear until the Marlin Party occurs on 10/22. | Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

How to catch Marlin in Dave the Diver

After locating a Marlin in Dave the Diver, you’ll need to catch it! Your basic harpoon gun won’t be able to do the job here (without a lot of oxygen and patience), but if you've managed to upgrade it, you’ll be able to catch a Marlin with no trouble at all.

You just want to be careful when approaching one, as Marlin aren’t very friendly and won’t be happy to see you. Catch it before it hurts Dave!

For more on Dave the Diver, check out how to catch Tuna as this fish can help you earn plenty of money. On top of that, be sure to grab some White Trevally, and Atlantic Bonito while exploring the Blue Hole.