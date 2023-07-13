Dave the Diver is what happens when you combine underwater exploration with a restaurant management sim, and it’s fantastic. Spending your days exploring the Blue Hole in the sea, and your evenings serving customers all kinds of sushi, Dave the Diver has plenty of work to be doing.

There’s dozens of fish to catch, too. In the medium depth of the Blue Hole, you’ll find some pretty cool-looking fish that aren’t too scary, including the Atlantic Bonito. Considering this fish bears a striking resemblance to the Atlantic Mackerel, it can be tricky to track down for the curry event. So, here’s where to find Atlantic Bonito in Dave the Diver.

Where to find Atlantic Bonito in Dave the Diver

The Atlantic Bonito in Dave the Diver is found during the day-time at medium depths of the Blue Hole. That’s anywhere between 50m to 130m underwater. You'll want an upgraded suit and oxygen tank to reach this depth and explore safely, but it's probably possible with minimal upgrades, if you get very lucky!

More specifically, the Atlantic Bonito will often spawn near the Tiger Shark. If you’re not sure what the Tiger Shark is, it’s the huge, stripy shark found at around 90m to 120m depths in the Blue Hole. You can’t miss it, especially given that two or three hits from it will result in ‘Game Over’.

The Atlantic Bonito often spawns near this shark. | Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

The Atlantic Bonito travels in small groups of 2 to 3 fish at a time, and appears to be a rare spawn overall. I found my first Atlantic Bonito at approximately 90m depths.

This fish also looks rather similar to the Atlantic Mackerel, so be sure to not mix them up; the Bonito will be slimmer and lower in rank than the Mackerel. See the two fish compared below!

The Atlantic Bonito and Atlantic Mackerel look rather similar. You want to seek out the first fish on the left! | Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

How to catch Atlantic Bonito in Dave the Diver

Once you track down some Atlantic Bonito in Dave the Diver, what’s the best way to go about catching it?

Your basic harpoon won’t have enough power to do the job in one sweep, but if you bag a harpoon upgrade while in the Blue Hole, you should have no issue whatsoever. A poison harpoon or two rifle shots also took out the Atlantic Bonito with ease in my experience.

There you have it, an Atlantic Bonito!

For more on Dave the Diver, be sure to check out how to catch Tuna; this particular fish can bag yourself plenty of money when used for meals at Blancho Sushi.