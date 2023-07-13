Dave the Diver Runaway Seahorses quest and missing seahorse

You might think you’re missing a seahorse in Dave the Diver’s Runaway Seahorses quest, but it’s not because you aren’t looking hard enough.

The final seahorse is in the village’s upper level, and if you haven’t been tinkering with some of the Sea People’s transportation methods, it’s easy to overlook how you get there.

It’s also bugged in the launch version, so you might have to do some tinkering to make it work.

Dave the Diver seahorse locations

How to catch Runaway Seahorses in Dave the Diver

The Sea People need your help finding four seahorses, three of which are in the center of the village or slightly to the left. You’ll need a bug net to capture them, which you get naturally during the Reticent Girl quest.

Dwarf Seahorse location

The Dwarf Seahorse is in the Sea People’s seed store, which is next to the restaurant and right at the village’s entrance.

Hedgehog Seahorse location

This one is right next to the restaurant, so you can grab it after exiting the Seed Shop. It blends into the sign, though, so keep an eye out for the blue interaction icon if you're having trouble spotting it.

Giraffe Seahorse location

The Giraffe Seahorse is next to the portal, the stone pillars with a blue swirly light between them.

Crowned Seahorse location – Dave the Diver’s missing seahorse

The Crowned Seahorse is the one that most people can’t find, and for more than one reason. It’s in Tenzhin's house on the village’s second level, which you can reach by interacting with the teleporter. The problem is that the teleporter sometimes doesn’t work, or if it does, the seahorse just isn’t in Tenzhin's house.

If that happens to you, exit the village and try again. It should fix the teleporter and vanishing seahorse issues. Make sure to move a fair ways in once you're inside Tenzhin's house, as the horse isn't near the entrance.

If you're looking for more help in Dave the Diver, check out our guides for how to catch tuna, where to find White Trevelly, and how to find Atlantic Bonito without too much fuss.