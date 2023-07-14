Dave the Diver White Spotted Jellyfish and Limestone Cave location

Finding the White Spotted Jellyfish location in Dave the Diver is a bit trickier than tracking down some of your more standard catches.

The White Spotted Jellyfish lives in the Limestone Caves, but getting there requires some deep diving and a suit upgrade.

You can’t catch the jellyfish in the usual ways either, so make sure you’ve got a few Hush Darts and your Net Gun handy.

Dave the Diver White Spotted Jellyfish

Where to find White Spotted Jellyfish in Dave the Diver

The White Spotted Jellyfish floats around the Limestone Cave, but it’s not a location you can just easily swim into. Make sure to upgrade your diving suit via your phone so you can head further into the depths.

Dave the Diver Limestone Cave location

The Limestone Cave is about 100 meters down in the Blue Hole area. Head to the Blue Hole and keep swimming down, grabbing treasure and anything else of interest as you go. The Limestone Cave location name will flash on screen once you reach the right area. Swim right, and you should see one or two White Spotted Jellyfish leisurely floating around.

How to catch White Spotted Jellyfish

Your harpoon bounces off the jellyfish and does no damage, so your best bet for capturing it is using your Net Gun or a Hush Dart. Both of these guarantee a 3-star catch.

Keep swimming to the right, and you’ll run across a small batch of sea grapes you can collect to finish the second part of the Gourmet Vincent’s Challenge quest. Plenty of jellyfish live in the cave, so grab some more if you want before heading out.

If you're looking for more help in Dave the Diver, check out our guide for finding the Runaway Seahorses and where to find the White Trevally without much hassle.