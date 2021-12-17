The Danny Trejo missions are officially back in Far Cry 6The missions were previously accidentally released unfinished before being pulled.
Ubisoft announced today that the two DLC missions in Far Cry 6 featuring Hollywood icon Danny Trejo that were previously pulled are back and in complete form, adding to the already content-rich first-person open world shooter.
Out today, the free update allows players to team with Trejo in two sequential missions. “Danny & Dani vs. Everybody” is a new Yaran story where “players will need to prevent Antón Castillo’s forces from blowing up Danny’s plan to come to Yara to make his world-famous tasty tacos to feed the hungry.” Then, in The sixth and final Special Operation, “Malagua”, “Trejo returns a favor by joining players to help students protesting the Antón’s military – who is deploying the chemical weapon (PG-240X) in Yara.” Players also get access to the Danny Trejo Bundle, which includes themed gear, Trejo’s signature outfit, and the taco truck from the missions.
While the DLC had a bit of a false start, it’s ultimately good that it was pulled and rereleased when it was complete. It’s unfortunate that it was released in an incomplete form at all, as it left a poor impression on a game that was already getting dinged for being fun but shallow. In the same vein, the developers interviewed in the lead-up to the game's release couldn’t seem to make up their minds on whether the game was political or not. At any rate, its first paid DLC, Vaas: Insanity, arrived last month in a more complete form.
It's also worth remembering that Ubisoft are still embroiled in a cloud of accusations of sexism and workplace harrassment.
Far Cry 6 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.