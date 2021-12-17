Ubisoft announced today that the two DLC missions in Far Cry 6 featuring Hollywood icon Danny Trejo that were previously pulled are back and in complete form, adding to the already content-rich first-person open world shooter.

Out today, the free update allows players to team with Trejo in two sequential missions. “Danny & Dani vs. Everybody” is a new Yaran story where “players will need to prevent Antón Castillo’s forces from blowing up Danny’s plan to come to Yara to make his world-famous tasty tacos to feed the hungry.” Then, in The sixth and final Special Operation, “Malagua”, “Trejo returns a favor by joining players to help students protesting the Antón’s military – who is deploying the chemical weapon (PG-240X) in Yara.” Players also get access to the Danny Trejo Bundle, which includes themed gear, Trejo’s signature outfit, and the taco truck from the missions.

While the DLC had a bit of a false start, it’s ultimately good that it was pulled and rereleased when it was complete. It’s unfortunate that it was released in an incomplete form at all, as it left a poor impression on a game that was already getting dinged for being fun but shallow. In the same vein, the developers interviewed in the lead-up to the game's release couldn’t seem to make up their minds on whether the game was political or not. At any rate, its first paid DLC, Vaas: Insanity, arrived last month in a more complete form.

It's also worth remembering that Ubisoft are still embroiled in a cloud of accusations of sexism and workplace harrassment.

Far Cry 6 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.