Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC PSA: don't refuse to work with Idris Elba

If you want to see Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty all the way through to the end, you should be careful about which work you say no to.

Phantom Liberty is a big expansion, with the main quests taking up to 20 hours to beat on their own, making it the size of its own game. That's a whole lot of new story to experience, but you do need to mind yourself, as you can miss pretty much all of it. As noted by PC Gamer, there's a point early on in the DLC where you can opt out of helping a particular set of characters, and if you do so, you'll be locked out from finishing it. Some early spoilers ahead, but I'll keep them light!

The big decision comes at the end of a mission called Lucretia My Reflection, where you're talking with the president of the NUSA herself Rosalind Myers, and the new character Idris Elba plays, Solomon Reed. There's a point during your conversation with the characters where Reed will ask you, "is it worth it?" with three dialogue options. The first two will let you press on with the story, but the bottom option is the one you want to look out for, which reads "You're right, I'm out."

You are given an opportunity to stick with it, where Myers says to you, "Walk out of here, and the deal's null and void—understand?" Choosing the dialogue that reads "Made my decision," will lead to the quest being failed, and that's the end of that. You'll still be able to roam the streets of Dogtown, there'll just be a whole lot less to do there.

Ultimately, it's not the end of the world if you do click through on those bits of dialogue - you can just load an earlier save. But it can be a pain in the neck if you haven't saved in a while, so better to be on the safe side.

Phantom Liberty is finally out today, but sorry to those on last gen consoles, as it's only available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.