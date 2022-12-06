Core Keeper's Christmas festivities feature snowball fights, festive furniture, and more

Core Keeper will be dabbling in Christmas festivities from December 13 to January 6 in a free update to the sandbox-adventure game. To celebrate the holidays, players will have a whole host of festive activities to take part in alongside friends as we all prepare for the coming month.

Take a look at the trailer for Core Keeper here.

Core Keeper is the sandbox adventure title with an adorable pixel art style that hosts between one and eight players. If you’re a fan of Stardew Valley’s mines, and fancy a stimulating co-op experience to grind out with friends that also features bug-catching (an Animal Crossing personal favourite) and go-karting, Core Keeper is well worth trying out with friends.

This festive season, Core Keeper players will be able to craft festive furniture to turn their bases into Christmas grottos, and even adorn themselves in holiday-themed cosmetics and accessories to truly get into the festive spirit. This isn’t all, however, with the ability to build snowmen, make Christmas trees, and even have snowball fights with friends all being added to the game.

There will also be festive variants of enemies players will be used to seeing, alongside a Seasonal Merchant who we can imagine will sell some Christmas wares. Finally, to bring in the New Year, Core Keeper will also host a firework show in-game during the limited-time event.

“Core Keeper’s Christmas Event is our most expansive seasonal event yet, with a huge range of festive content for players to discover throughout the holiday season,” said Fredrik Präntare, CEO and creative director at Pugstorm. “We hope our community enjoys the Christmas event and is looking forward to more exciting content to come in 2023.”

Core Keeper is currently in Early Access on Steam, and if you haven’t checked it out already, be sure to take a look at Core Keeper’s last free update, which introduced a whole host of new features to the game.