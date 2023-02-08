Core Keeper’s Quality of Love update adds Valentine’s content, instruments, and a visual overhaul

Core Keeper is the adorable mining sandbox adventure that is constantly adding new content. For those of you who are big fans of Stardew Valley, and even bigger fans of spending hours upon hours going deeper into the mines, this is the perfect game for you.

In Core Keeper’s latest update, coined Quality of Love, the focus is quite clearly on quality of life improvements, with a coat of love and affection just in time for Valentine’s Day. From today, until February 28, new seasonal content has been added to the game which includes a new Valentine’s Crafting Table and various Valentine’s recipes to unlock.

Look at the before and after of Core Keeper's visual overhaul here!

You can use the Cupid Bow to charm enemies and prevent them from attacking you, or even use a Cupid Tunic for some neat buffs during combat. If you fancy, you can even gift a Valentine’s Ring to your favourite explorer, and open some Valentine’s gifts of your own!

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

On top of this seasonal event, new permanent content is arriving in Core Keeper too! Today’s update has permanently introduced instruments to the game, including an ocarina, harp, cello, and flute!

Players will be able to go ahead and learn their own music, meaning that playing The Legend of Zelda’s Minuet of Forest on the ocarina is not at all off the cards. You’ll also be able to find sheet music, which when placed on music stands, will automatically play the melody for you!

Other permanent additions to Core Keeper include a Loom Workbench for crafting new clothing and accessories, a Magic Mirror that allows you to customise your character at any time, and more general customisation options have been added.

On top of all this new content to dive into, Core Keeper has undergone a visual overhaul. The game’s lighting and shadows have been improved thanks to a new rendering pipeline, making the game look more realistic, and feel more ambient. Look at the trailer embedded above to see the technical differences for yourself!

Core Keeper can be played alone or with up to eight friends; will you be venturing into the mines solo or with fellow explorers this Valentine’s season?