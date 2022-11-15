Civilization 6 is getting a season pass that adds 18 new playable leader selections

After it leaked late last week, 2K Games has announced the Civilization 6: Leader Pass, a new season pass that adds 18 new playable leader selections to the game.

The Leader Pass features 12 new leaders and six new leader takes across six DLC packs. It is included at no extra charge for new and existing Civilization 6 Anthology owners on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Each leader arrives with a suite of new or updated abilities alongside inventive agendas which will change the way you play over five months of world domination.

To be delivered via six DLC packs scheduled for release from November 21 through March 2032, the Leader Pass will be available on PC via Steam and Epic, on Mac via Steam and the Mac App Store, and on iOS via the App Store.

The first DLC, Great Negotiators Pack, will be scheduled to release next week on November 21.

The Civilization 6: Leader Pass bundles the following packs with more information on each leader’s abilities coming closer to release:

Great Negotiators Pack (Pack #1): Coming November 21, 2022; test your diplomacy skills with the Great Negotiators Pack, including Abraham Lincoln (United States), Queen Nzinga Mbande (Kongo), and Sultan Saladin (Arabia);

Great Commanders Pack (Pack #2): Lead your troops to victory with the Great Commanders Pack, including Tokugawa (Japan), Nader Shah (Persia)3, and Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire)4;

Rulers of China Pack (Pack #3): Establish some new dynasties with the Rulers of China Pack, including Yongle, Qin Shi Huang the Unifier, and Wu Zetian;

Rulers of the Sahara Pack (Pack #4): Revisit the cradle of humanity with the Rulers of the Sahara Pack, including Ramses (Egypt), Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt), King Sundiata Keita (Mali)4;

Great Builders Pack (Pack #5): Rebuild the world better than ever with the Great Builders Pack, including Theodora (Byzantines)5, Sejong (Korea)6, and Ludwig II (Germany);

Ruler of England Pack (Pack #6): Fill out your growing collection of monarchs with the Rulers of England Pack, including Elizabeth I (England), Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway), and Victoria - Age of Steam (England).

The Leader Pass will also be available for individual purchase.