One of the best modern strategy games just got a ridiculous discount

Civilization 6 is currently 90% off on Steam right now, a frankly silly deal that everyone even remotely interested in strategy games should make use of.

As a matter of fact, there are some killer deals on Steam right now thanks to the midweek madness sale. Lasting up until April 9, plenty of brilliant indies and AAA projects are up for grabs at ludicrous prices.

Check out a trailer for the game here. I'm tellin ya, it's worth your time!

Civilization 6 is probably the highlight, with a bizarrely good 90% price cut. We reviewed the game's Rise and Fall expansion a while back and noted how the game was on a good path. Since then it has only gotten better, so jump on it on the cheap while you can! If you can find a few friends to join you, you're in for countless hours of fun. And war.

If that's not quite your thing, there's plenty else in store that's worth considering too. Starbound is 60% off right now, an excellent space adventure that is well worth the lower price point, especially if you love a bit of base building and star spelunking. Hotshot Racing is also well worth picking up if you're a retro racing fan, and at 80% off there's no excuse to pass it up really.

In a mood for something darker? Scorn is a whopping 45% off right now. We really dug this game on release, and at almost half-price you can't go wrong with it. For a bit of humour, Borderlands 3 is 85% off which is... wild. Even if you don't really vibe with the distinct style of dialogue, you could stick the game on mute and at that price it would be worth it.

So yeah, buy Civilization 6 while it's cheap, and take a gander at all the other games on sale because there are some serious winners out there right now. Let us know what you end up grabbing below!