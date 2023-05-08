This Breath of the Wild recap will help you prepare for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

With less than a week to go until Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out, Nintendo has put out a conveniently short recap video to remind you of the story so far.

Breath of the Wild came out six years ago now, but despite being one of the best entries in the series, it would be understandable if you don't remember every single thing that happened in the game. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to catch up or refresh yourself on the story, well, you're going to get the best bang for your buck by playing the game. Other than that, though, Nintendo has released a video just under seven minutes in length titled, "Relive the Story of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," which seems like it also might help remind you of what happened.

This video really is just kind of a way of learning the main plot beats the same way you might do by looking something up on Wikipedia, but that also involves reading, and sometimes you want something a bit more lax than that. Don't expect to watch full on cutscenes either, as it's mostly a compilation of snippets from Breath of the Wild paired with a narrator filling in the gaps.

In quite a rare move for The Legend of Zelda, Tears of the Kingdom takes place soon after the events of the first game, with the events from the first one having quite a bit of significance on the second. There have been sequels here and there, but Tears of the Kingdom looks to be the first to really lean into being a sequel.

We're about four days out from release now, with the game finally launching this Friday, May 12. Nintendo is also showing off some more gameplay the night before the game launches in a Treehouse: Live, giving us one more taste before we can all actually dive in ourselves.