Blizzard won't host a third Overwatch 2 beta test ahead of its October release

As of today, there are only two months until Overwatch 2 is released, and if you're hoping to jump into another beta test, you will be disappointed.

According to Blizzard vice president Jon Spector, the studio doesn't plan to offer a third beta before release.

"We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public beta," said Spector on Twitter. "While we will continue testing Overwatch 2 daily internally, we're not planning any additional public beta tests."

The reason, Spector said, is the team has received enough "valuable feedback" from the alpha and two public beta tests. So instead of hosting a third tester, it will instead focus all of its efforts on launching "the best game possible" on October 4.

Back in June, interested parties were able to beta test the game on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The characters Sojourn and Junker Queen were included, along with the new Push Mode. Maps included destinations such as New York, Rome, Monte Carlo, and Rio.

Overwatch 2 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will feature both cross-progression and cross-play.

Season One of the game will feature Sojourn, Junker Queen, and an unannounced support hero alongside the new 5v5 PvP experience. You can also expect reworked heroes, new maps and modes, and a reimagined competitive experience.