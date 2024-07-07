Bleach Rebirth of Souls is a new arena fighter based on the classic anime, proving the genre isn't dead yet

Bleach continues to be in its comeback era, as Bandai Namco has announced a new game that follows the classic series' original story.

Despite the growing popularity of 2D fighters with classic franchises like Street Fighter and Tekken, as well as those just getting popular now like Guilty Gear, it seems like there's still room for the age-old arena fighter. We'll be seeing a brand new Dragon Ball Budokai game later this year, now adopting the Japanese branding of Sparking! Zero, and as revealed by Bandai Namco at Anime Expo this weekend, Bleach will be getting a new arena fighter too. Titled Bleach Rebirth of Souls, this is the first new game based on the manga that isn't a free-to-play or mobile title since 2011's Bleach: Soul Resurrección, so it's sure to be quite a big deal for Bleach fans.

"Awaken the blade and reverse your fate in Engage in thrilling action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad)," reads the game's official description in a press release. "In the game, players will be able to unleash unique sword abilities like Bankai and unlock new forms in battle to claim victory against their opponents. Bandai Namco will unveil many more exciting details about the game in the months to come."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A release date hasn't been confirmed just yet, the only word on that front is that it will be "coming soon" but you will be able to pick it up on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. This is just the latest addition to Bleach's comeback, which started back in 2022 when the anime returned with Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, which is adapting the manga's final arc. The third part of Thousands Year Blood War was also confirmed to be airing this October at Anime Expo, so Bleach fans have lots to look forward to currently.