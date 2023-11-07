Bioware teases next Mass Effect with a couple of video clips for N7 Day

It's N7 Day, and Bioware could be teasing Mass Effect 5, from what we gather anyway.

Bioware has been teasing fans with codes to decipher, two of which revealed video clips.

The first one saw users translating binary code from an official blog post, which spelled out the word Epsilon. You can see the video teaser for it above.

The second code came by a link leading to a countdown on the EA website with the access code Oculon-2819-Defiance. This opened up the video clip you see below.

As the day wears on, we may likely see more teasers drop, which would in the end unveil the entire video, we reckon.

You can look at the two clips merged together here on reddit.

Announced as in very early development in late 2020, next to nothing is known publically about the next Mass Effect game - other than a few teaser images. This may change as N7 Day goes on, or it may not. We'll just have to keep a close watch on the Bioware and Mass Effect social channels and see.