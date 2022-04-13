Bethesda launcher migrates to Steam on April 27

Bethesda has announced a date for its launcher's migration over to Steam, and as noted by the headline, this will happen on April 27.

As previously announced, Bethesda is getting rid of its launcher and moving everything over to Valve's Steam service.

This means that you’ll be able to migrate your PC games and Wallet to your Steam account.

You won't lose anything from your Bethesda.net account, and many games will have their saves migrated, with a few requiring some manual transfers. For games that require it, you will still use your Bethesda.net login to sign in to play. Your Bethesda.net account will not be lost and will still be accessible on the website and in-game.

Until May, you will still be able to access and play your games on the Bethesda.net Launcher, but Bethesda suggests you start the migration process as soon as it’s available, because the Bethesda.net Launcher will no longer be available as of May 11.

Also, games that have the Bethesda.net Friends List will be merged after migration. This includes Fallout 76, Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Rage 2, and Deathloop.

For a complete rundown on what to expect with the migration, you will want to read the FAQ if you haven't already. If you are a Fallout 76 player, you will probably want to the game's specific FAQ.