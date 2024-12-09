Prepare yourself for the end of Demon Slayer, because the first movie in the Infinity Castle trilogy has a release window, even if it is quite a vague one

Great news, Demon Slayer fans, as that first film in the trio of Infinity Castle movies has a new trailer and a vague release window.

Earlier this year it was announced that to cap things off, Demon Slayer would be getting a trilogy of movies covering the series' final arc, the Infinity Castle arc. It was no surprise considering just how successful Mugen Train was, and on top of that it's not a particularly long arc anyway. Things have been a bit quiet since then though, but yesterday Crunchyroll shared a new trailer for the upcoming trilogy, and even shared that the first film has a release window: 2025. Yes, that is obviously quite vague, as it could be any of the year's 365 days, but hey ho, it's better than not having a release date at all!

With the announcement of a release window also comes the knowledge that all three films won't be released at the same time, which is both good for our wallets, and I imagine those executives who are producing the film too. It does also mean that the short arc will be stretched out even longer, but whether that's into 2026, or if they'll all release within 2025, is still up in the air, as Crunchyroll didn't have anything else to share about potential release dates.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So far the only film in the series that actually covers new events as opposed to being just a compilation of particular seasons is Mugen Train, which was released back in October of 2020. Despite that year being the one where we were all stuck indoors (remember COVID?), it went on to gross over $500 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing Japanese film of all time, beating out 2016's Your Name. Can Infinity Castle beat out Mugen Train? Who knows! But I'm sure it'll print money any which way.