Best early Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially start until 12th July, but you can already land some fantastic early deals, including discounts on popular PS5 games and PS5 accessories. Although we haven't seen savings on the PS5 console itself, we have spotted some early offers on games, DualSense controllers (Amazon UK), hard drives and more.
In this guide, you'll be able to find all of the best early PS5 Prime Day deals. We recommend checking out our main early Prime Day deals hub for more gaming offers and following our Jelly Deals Twitter account too, where we tweet regular gaming deals, PS5 restock alerts, and Amazon Prime Day news.
Here are today's best early Prime Day PS5 deals
US
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $45 (Was $50)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition - $40 (Was $50)
- WD Black 1TB SSD with heatsink - £125 (Was £258)
- WD Black 2TB SSD with heatsink - $255 (Was $550)
- Elden Ring - $50 (Was $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy- $29.99 (Was $59.99)
UK
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £45 (Was £50)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition - £45 (Was £65)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition - £24.99 (Was £40)
- Sifu: Vengeance Edition - £36 (Was £45)
- WD Black 1TB SSD with heatsink - £125 (Was £258)
- WD Black 2TB SSD with heatsink - £240 (Was £501)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - £47 (Was £70)
- Elden Ring - £50 (Was £60)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - £31 (Was £43)
These early Prime Day PS5 deals are accessible to all, but you'll actually need to be a Prime member to access any exclusive Prime offers and the Prime Day sale itself. The great thing is that if you're not already signed up to Prime, you can get a free 30 day trial. If you were subscribed to Prime in the past, you might also be able to claim a new free trial. Some other great benefits of being a Prime member include free delivery plus access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and more! You can cancel at anytime but if you don't want to stay subscribed, we advise cancelling before the trial is up so you won't be charged.
While shopping the Prime Day sale and before committing to any early deals that Amazon has to offer, we recommend checking out competition like Walmart and GameStop too. Comparing prices will help you stretch your Prime Day budget that little bit further and save yourself more money.
Now, let's tuck into even more of the biggest early Prime Day PS5 deals!
Best early Prime Day PS5 deals 2022
While we remain hopeful that there will be a PS5 restocks on Prime Day, we're not expecting any major discounts on the disk or digital console. We will, however, let you know if that changes. For now, keep checking our PS5 stock tracker page as you may get lucky and find it in stock elsewhere!
PS5 consoles US
- PS5 Disc Console Out of Stock
- PS5 Digital Console Out of Stock
PS5 consoles UK
- PS5 Digital Console + Horizon Forbidden West Bundle- £410 Out of Stock
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console- £359 Out of Stock
- PS5 Console + Horizon Forbidden West Bundle- £500 Out of Stock
- PlayStation 5 Disc Console- £449 Out of Stock
Best early Prime Day PS5 game deals 2022
Prime Day 2021 had some good deals on new PS5 releases, especially at Amazon US where Returnal and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition dropped down to $50 in price. With new PS5 games like Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon: Forbidden West on the market, there should be even more PS5 games on sale during Prime Day in 2022. Below is a list of some games that are already on sale and could remain on sale during Prime Day in the UK and US.
Best early Prime Day PS5 game deals in the US
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake- $32 (Was $50)
- Elden Ring- $50 (Was $60)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- $45 (Was $60)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2- $39 (Was $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy- $23 (Was $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human- $40 (Was $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V- $34 (Was $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Standard Edition- $50 (Was $60)
Best early Prime Day PS5 game deals in the UK
- Elden Ring- £50 (Was £60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart- £47 (Was £70)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- £36 (Was £50)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2- £18 (Was £50)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £45 (Was £50)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition - £45 (Was £65)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition - £25 (Was £40)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - £31 (Was £43)
Early Prime Day PS5 controller deals 2022
During the Days of Play sale event,PS5 DualSense controllers were available for their lowest ever price and you could get one for just £45/$59 from Amazon. This offer has ended but we'd like to see a similar offer appear during Prime Day. In the UK, some PS5 controllers are reduced, with prices starting from £56.
Best early Prime Day PS5 controller deals in the US
Best early Prime Day PS5 controller deals in the UK
- DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller- £57 (Was £60)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller- £57 (Was £60)
- DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller- £56 (Was £65)
- DualSense Starlight Blue Wireless Controller- £56 (Was £65)
- DualSense Nova Pink Wireless Controller- £65
Early Prime Day PS5 SSD deals 2022
Now we know the required specifications for an internal SSD to work in a PS5, there's an article on Digital Foundry explaining the best SSDs for the PS5 and tells you how to install one. This makes looking out for SSD deals on Prime Day a lot easier as we can recommend internal and external/portable SSDs to help you upgrade your storage.
There are also some great portable hard drives for PS5 which can be a cheaper and more portable option. We expect to find some great Prime Day offers on external SSDs and HDDs. In order to play PS5 games, you will need to transfer them from an external HDD back on to the console's internal storage, but it means you won't have to delete any games you haven't played yet, and you won't have to redownload ones you've already played. Another great benefit of an external drive is that it can be used to run backwards compatible PS4 games, so you'll save some extra space on the internal storage for next-gen games.
Last year, you could get the 2TB Samsung 870 EVO for just £148.59, and the 1TB Crucial X8 portable SSD was available for £85.99/$94.99.
Early PS5 SSD Deals US
- 2TB Samsung 870 EVO SSD- $199 (Was $260)
- 1TB WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD- $146 (Was $160)
- 1TB Crucial X8 Portable SSD- $105
Early PS5 SSD deals UK
- 2TB Samsung 870 EVO SSD- £176 (Was £227)
- 1TB WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD- £98 (Was £178)
- 1TB Crucial X8 Portable SSD- £86 (Was £114)
Early Prime Day PS5 headset deals
Last year Sony's own PS5 Pulse 3D Headset saw a discount, and lots of the best gaming headsets that are compatible with the PS5 were on sale too. Some of the stand-out picks were the SteelSeries Arctis 3 that was down to £51.99, as well as the Arctis Pro which was discounted to £108.99. The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset also got a big discount of £69.99, as did the Stealth 700, which was priced down to £109.99.
Early Prime Day PS5 headset deals US
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro- $132 (Was $180)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless- $125 (Was $150)
- PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset- $85 (Was $100)
Early Prime Day PS5 Headset deals UK
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro- £159 (Was £180)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3- £35 (Was £60)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless)- £119 (Was £123
- PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset- £81 (Was £87)
Early Prime Day PS Plus deals
PlayStation has re-worked its PS Plus service and merged PS Now with the service and offering three different priced tiers, which means you'll get monthly games and access to a library of top PlayStation titles (the higher the tier, the more games included). Western retailers aren't currently stocking codes for any of the new PlayStation Plus tiers or for any of the usual one, three of twelve month periods. Amazon UK shoppers can however, purchase a PlayStation gift card, add the funds to your PS wallet and use towards your chosen new PS Plus subscriptions. There are no current discounts on these gift cards at Amazon, but we'll look out for any during Prime Day. We'll also update this section if any new PS Plus vouchers become available.
That's all we have for now! If you made it to the end and still looking for more deals, you should most certainly follow our Twitter account and bookmark our main Prime Day gaming hub.