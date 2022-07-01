Best early Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022

These early Prime Day PS5 deals are accessible to all, but you'll actually need to be a Prime member to access any exclusive Prime offers and the Prime Day sale itself. The great thing is that if you're not already signed up to Prime, you can get a free 30 day trial. If you were subscribed to Prime in the past, you might also be able to claim a new free trial. Some other great benefits of being a Prime member include free delivery plus access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and more! You can cancel at anytime but if you don't want to stay subscribed, we advise cancelling before the trial is up so you won't be charged.

While shopping the Prime Day sale and before committing to any early deals that Amazon has to offer, we recommend checking out competition like Walmart and GameStop too. Comparing prices will help you stretch your Prime Day budget that little bit further and save yourself more money.

Now, let's tuck into even more of the biggest early Prime Day PS5 deals!

Early Prime Day PS5 SSD deals 2022 Now we know the required specifications for an internal SSD to work in a PS5, there's an article on Digital Foundry explaining the best SSDs for the PS5 and tells you how to install one. This makes looking out for SSD deals on Prime Day a lot easier as we can recommend internal and external/portable SSDs to help you upgrade your storage. There are also some great portable hard drives for PS5 which can be a cheaper and more portable option. We expect to find some great Prime Day offers on external SSDs and HDDs. In order to play PS5 games, you will need to transfer them from an external HDD back on to the console's internal storage, but it means you won't have to delete any games you haven't played yet, and you won't have to redownload ones you've already played. Another great benefit of an external drive is that it can be used to run backwards compatible PS4 games, so you'll save some extra space on the internal storage for next-gen games. Last year, you could get the 2TB Samsung 870 EVO for just £148.59, and the 1TB Crucial X8 portable SSD was available for £85.99/$94.99. Early PS5 SSD Deals US 2TB Samsung 870 EVO SSD- $199 (Was $260)

1TB WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD- $146 (Was $160)

1TB Crucial X8 Portable SSD- $105

Early PS5 SSD deals UK

Early Prime Day PS Plus deals PlayStation has re-worked its PS Plus service and merged PS Now with the service and offering three different priced tiers, which means you'll get monthly games and access to a library of top PlayStation titles (the higher the tier, the more games included). Western retailers aren't currently stocking codes for any of the new PlayStation Plus tiers or for any of the usual one, three of twelve month periods. Amazon UK shoppers can however, purchase a PlayStation gift card, add the funds to your PS wallet and use towards your chosen new PS Plus subscriptions. There are no current discounts on these gift cards at Amazon, but we'll look out for any during Prime Day. We'll also update this section if any new PS Plus vouchers become available.