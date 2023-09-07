Baldur's Gate 3 cross-play is on the way, but there's no ETA yet

Larian Studios has confirmed that cross-play between consoles and PC is on the way for Baldur's Gate 3, but the studio isn't ready to say when it will arrive.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Larian's director of publishing, Michael Douse, said including cross-play was always part of the plan, and it's in the game's roadmap.

Basically, thre reason cross-play was not made available when the game was released on PC and PS5 came down to prioritizing other features and gameplay in time for release.

"It was always in the planning," said Douse, "but we knew it wouldn't be for launch. It's in the roadmap, and though we have an idea of when we'd like to get it ready for, we don't want to put a date on it until we're sure."

One "cross" thing the game did release with is cross-save between PC and PS5. This will eventually be the case with the Xbox Series X version when it releases later this year. Same with cross-play.

The PC version of Baldur's Gate 3 was released in August, and the game was released earlier this week for PS5. The Xbox Series X version is running late because Larian hit a snag with split-screen co-op on Series S, and Microsoft requires parity between the two Series consoles. In short, if a game is to be released on both consoles, one cannot be more feature-rich than the other, thus the initial delay.

However, Microsoft made a concession with Baldur's Gate 3, allowing Larian to release the game on Series X later this year. Hopefully, the issue with split-screen on Series S can be resolved soon so that those who own the console can play Baldur's Gate 3 as well.