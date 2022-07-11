Assassin's Creed Liberation delisted on Steam, soon to be inaccessible even for players that have purchased it

You may remember Assassin’s Creed Liberation: it's the only game in the series with a black female protagonist, it initially launched for the PlayStation Vita back in 2012, and then it got a HD rework in 2014 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC.

But, even if you've purchased the title at some point in the past, it looks like you'll soon be unable to play it. Per a note on the game's Steam page, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD “will not be accessible following September 1st, 2022.” That goes for whether you've purchased it or not. It's already been delisted.

That means, if at any point in the game's life, you decided to purchase it via Steam, you will be unable to access and play this single-player title from September. Even a cursory look at online message boards and social media shows you how unpopular this idea is.

Yes, you'll still be able to access a version of the game via Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, but it's not the standalone version of the game that you may have otherwise paid for. The game was also part of a bundle during the Steam Summer Sale – some players have reported that they purchased the game during the sale and won't be able to play it (as well as noting that other games have had their DLC removed, too).

Others are worried that this sets a precedent for digital game ownership, and that other publishers may be inspired to follow the lead in the future. Given there's already consumer concern about digital rights to games once they've been delisted, this latest move sends a worrying message.

“We don’t take the decision to retire services for older Ubisoft games lightly, and our teams are currently assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games’ online services are decommissioned on September 1st, 2022," Ubisoft told VG247 when asked for comment.

"We are also working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts, so players will be fully informed about the removal of online services at the point of purchase as well as via our support article where we shared the news.” The publisher noted it will notify us if there's an update to its prepared remarks with regards to Liberation, specifically.

As for Liberation itself, the game is something of a meta-narrative regarding the world of Assassin's Creed, with the title being released by Abstergo Industries to the public as a propaganda tool to show that the war between Assassins and Templars isn't quite as black and white as some would have you believe. It's a curio, for sure, and – in my eyes at least – was far more interesting than Assassin's Creed 3 (the game it was released to complement, back in the day).