Aspyr Media acquires Beamdog which is working on a cartoonish roguelite adventure game

Beamdog has announced its latest project, MythForce, which looks quite a bit different than its usual fare.

Inspired by 80s cartoons, the Early Access game unites sword and sorcery with first-person combat in a roguelite adventure. Featuring a dungeon in the ever-changing Castle of Evil, you will be able to go it alone or join forces with up to three friends.

Playing as a cartoon hero, you will level up as you explore the dungeon, uncovering magical artifacts and upgrades. During your time in the game, you will acquire legendary weapons and use powerful magic to smite hordes of enemies. The game boasts replayability, as each attempt to beat the dungeon will be different, and you will find different treasure, traps, and terrors with each playthrough.

Each hero in the game features their own unique skills. These characters are Victoria the Knight, Rico the Rogue, Maggie the Mage, and Hawkins the Hunter. These champions are all that stand between Eldryth and the vampire lord, Deadalus.

Alongside this news, it has been announced that Beamdog has been acquired by Aspyer Media, a subsidiary of Embracer’s Saber Interactive.

Known for bringing RPGs such as Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment to desktop, tablets and modern consoles, Beamdog will operate as an independent studio within Aspyr.

Founded in 2009 by former BioWare leads Trent Oster and Cameron Tofer, Beamdog is one of Canada’s most established game studios and houses 80 artists, designers and developers. Through the acquisition, Aspyr will add a veteran North American development team, which will continue to be led by Oster.

The two companies will collaborate closely on MythForce, which Aspyr will publish as an early access title on the Epic Games Store on April 20.