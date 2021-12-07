EA vet Patrick Soderlund's studio is teasing its first game, Arc Shooters

Embark Studios, the new studio set up by former EA executive Patrick Soderlund, is teasing its next game, Arc Raiders.

Not much is shown in the tease posted to Twitter, other than some grainy footage, but you can see a bit of shooting in a sci-fi setting.

The Twitter tease states Arc Raiders will be shown off on December 9, which is the same day The Game Awards 2021 takes place.

pic.twitter.com/JPsq7mL4hP — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) December 6, 2021

The first we heard about the game was back in February 2019 when a bit of a tease was released. At the time, there were around 50-odd developers working on the Unreal Engine game. The studio now boasts around 200 staffers.

This is the studio's first project, but there is a second project in development at the studio that’s a team-based PVP shooter. The game has no name yet, but Soderlund shared some concept art on Medium back in 2020 featuring a traditional soldier wearing a creepy mask, a cowgirl, a child in a hoodie, and a samurai.