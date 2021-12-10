Cooperative shooter Arc Raiders from former EA dev revealed at The Game Awards

Arc Raiders, the first game from Embark Studios set up by former EA executive Patrick Soderlund, was revealed during The Game Awards 2021 this evening.

The game is a free-to-play, cooperative action shooter where together with your squad, you will defend your home and resist the onslaught of Arc – a mechanized threat descending from space.

In it, you play as one of the Raiders, who are a group of resistance fighters. With the help of an early warning system, you fight to protect your home against enemies dropping from orbit. And Arc are no slouches, because they respond to any resistance with "ever-increasing destruction."

As a Raider, defeating Arc requires more than "simply pointing and shooting a gun," and will require more than one person. To help matters, you can scavenge the ruins of the past, wield tools and gadgets to outsmart the enemy, and use on-the-fly tactics, your surroundings, and physics to your advantage.

The first we heard about Arc Raiders was back in February 2019 when a bit of a tease was released. This is the studio's first project, but there is a second project in development at the studio that’s a team-based PvP shooter.

Arc Raiders is currently planned for a 2022 release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.