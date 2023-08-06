Apex Legends Season 18 starts next week, finally bringing that long awaited Revenant rework

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that the Revenant rework will finally be coming to Apex Legends next week.

Season 18 is officially dropping August 8, in just a couple of days time, and instead of a brand new character, we'll instead be getting an updated Revenant, now known as Revenant Reborn. While plenty of characters typically get reworks without much in-game explanation, Revenant Reborn's actually comes with a bit of lore. "Suddenly, Revenant experiences a change—he starts to glitch," Respawn shared on the game's official site. "Everything is out of his control. In the middle of a match, he loses his abilities only to discover they've been replaced with new ones. Someone, somewhere, has launched a new protocol."

"Revenant launched in season 4 but his play style hasn’t been keeping up with the gameplay," character designer Evan Funnel said (via Polygon). "A lot of his patterns have become problematic over time." In turn, Revenant now also has a new skin, and new abilities.

His new abilities are threefold: there's his new passive ability, Assassin's Instinct, which lets you highlight nearby visible enemies who are low on health. This one also includes his previous passive ability, which allows for faster movement while crouched, and improved wall climbing. Then there's his tactical ability, Shadow Pounce, which unleashes "a powerful pounce forwards. Hold to charge for farther distances." Lastly, his ultimate is now Forged Shadows, which allows you to form a "shroud of hardened shadows around you that blocks direct damage and regenerates after breaking. Your shadows and tactical are refreshed on knockdowns."

You'll also be able to play as Revenant all-season long, even if you haven't unlocked him yet, with completing certain challenges allowing you to keep him permanently.

If you're curious about what else is coming in Season 18, head to the game's site which details new maps, weapon updates and more, ahead of the start of the season on August 8.