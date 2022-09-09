Amy Hennig's Marvel game said to star Captain America and Black Panther

A sneak peek at Skydance New Media's upcoming Marvel game will be shown at the D23 Expo today, and it's rumored the Amy Hennig-lead game stars Captain America and Black Panther.

Said to be set during World War 2, the game will see the duo taking on Hydra according to MCU Status. Eurogamer said it understands this rumor to be true.

Announced back in October the project is helmed by Hennig and EA vet Julian Beak. Theo two formed a new studio within Sky Media to work on the new Marvel title.

The title is said to be a AAA, narrative-driven action-adventure game featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe.

Hennig and Beak brought various developers with decades of experience in action and adventure gaming to work on the title. The studio also worked with a team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, and comics.

Best known for her role as the former creative director of the Uncharted series, Hennig joined Skydance Media in 2019 alongside Beak, whose credits include Battlefield: Hardline and Need for Speed. Both previously worked together on Visceral Games' canceled Star Wars game.

Hennig and Beak's game is just the latest mainline title for the Marvel universe. 2020 saw the release of Marvel's Avengers and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, while Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy arrived i 2021.

In 2023, the delayed Marvel's Midnight Suns is expected alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Another game in the works, but without a release date, is Marvel's Wolverine.

For a sneak peek at Skydance New Media's upcoming Marvel game, tune into the D23 Expo's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase later today at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, and 9pm UK. You can watch it right here on the site with us.