Amazon is bringing another popular Korean MMO to the West with Throne and Liberty

Amazon Games are bringing another Korean MMORPG to the west (and Japan). This time, it’s Throne and Liberty, a frankly gorgeous looking third-person action MMO that has garnered a lot of hype over the years from non-Korean players eager to jump in.

The game champions its own storytelling, universe, and combat systems proudly, and should be coming to the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Series X/S in the future. However, as of right now, there’s no release date aside from a general 2023 window.

Vice President of Amazon Games, Christoph Hartmann, writes in the official press release: “NCSOFT has created some of the most popular and longest-running online games in the world, so it’s no surprise that Throne and Liberty is among today’s most anticipated MMOs.”

“Publishing games that live and grow over time remains a critical piece of our strategy, and delivering games of the highest quality from the world’s most talented developers is one of the cornerstones of our business. The last year has taught us a great deal about publishing and managing a successful live-service game on a global scale, and we’re ready to bring Throne and Liberty players an incredible experience at launch.”

NCSoft is a great source of Korean MMOs, with previously released games like Blade and Soul, Guild Wars and Lineage going down well with both Korean and Western crowds. It appears that Amazon Games is hoping to keep the success of the Lost Ark launch going. If you remember back to that game’s Western release, it was a massive success, so it’s clear why other Korean developers would be keen for similar treatment.

That’s not all Amazon Games has in store either. Lets not forget Blue Protocol, another MMORPG this time from Bandai Namco, which is due to land sometime in the near future. There’s even a selection of non-MMO games for those who aren’t into that sort of thing, like a new Tomb Raider, as well as an original action game IP from Disruptive Games in the works.

All in all, there’s a lot of exciting stuff in the pipeline, even if the history of Amazon Games hasn’t been flawless by any means. Whether or not Throne and LIberty can replicate the hype of Lost Ark’s launch remains to be seen though. You must remember that at the time, World of Warcraft was losing players en masse, and the MMO scene was desperate for any new quality MMO product to latch onto. These days, with WoW doing far better, will as many make the leap?

Let us know what you think below! Do you think Throne and Liberty will be a success in the west? Do you like the look of the game?