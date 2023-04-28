The moment you land on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , you'll soon find a Koboh seed among the fauna in the open world. Found inside specific plants spread across the planet, these are used in the rooftop garden to grow platns and upgrade the garden further. As such, it's in the completionist's best interest to know

This guide will provide map screenshots for each and every seed on Koboh. We'll also provide brief written diretions to take you right to the seed location, which is handy since they can be quite hard to see at a distance.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch the launch gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor here!

All Koboh seed locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You can identify the plants you need to cut by small green sparks that hover around it. While bright, they can be tricky to see from a distance. While you're walking across the open world, you'll have to keep an eye out for these small green effects.

Once you find a glowing plant, simply cut it with your lightsaber and you'll automatically pick up the seed!

It's also worth noting that once you have enough seeds to fill up the rooftop garden once you've recruited a gardener. Once you fill out all the plots of land, you'll unlock a terminal that automatically marks all the seeds on your map. This makes the process of finding the remainign seeds trivial. As such, use this guide until you've got the plants you need!

Please note: the following guide is both a work in progress, and contains spoilers for the game. As such, we'll be updating it with new information as we uncover it. Obviously, don't read it unless you're okay with spoiers for story, loctions, and unlocks.

Gorge Crash Site

From the meditation point, walk to the rusted boxes that you can grapple up. In front of them on the ground, is a seed.

Right in front of the rusty boxes.

Once you climb around the cliff and take out the battle droid overlooking the cliff, you can find your seed pod straight ahead of you, before the grappling point.

Right in front of the grapple point.

Next to the droid and their ship that’s stuck in the tar, you can find a seed across a small rocky path and fixed into the wall, to the right.

Right by the sunken ship, against the wall.

Derelict Dam

From the meditation point, descend down the vines right below the point, then head left. You’ll find the seed on the ground next to some hidden enemies.

RIght below the meditation point.

From the meditation point, descend down the vines right below the point. Walk right past the wreckage, and you’ll find the seed below a rope overlooking a massive drop.

A small plant below the rope.

Under the bridge between the meditation point and the dam itself, next to a blue chest, is a seed you can collect!

Seed hidden under the bridge to the dam.

Walk from the meditation point towards the dam, then take a right onwards the workbench. Where the path splits between an upper and lower path you’ll find the seed in the middle by broken machinery.

Downhill from the workbench.

Up past the broken wall near the workbench, you’ll find a rope you can climb. Climb up it, then continue forward until you reach a blue light near a camp. Behind this light is your next seed.

Seed located by the blue light in derelct dam.

Once you climb up past the dam and in front of the giant wild creature, you can find the plant glowing green in front of it.

Right in front of the creature.

Southern Reach

From the meditation point, head down hill and stick to the left. You’ll find a plant you can cut for a seed along the path.

Look to the left of the road.

Down near Mosey’s hut, take the right path out into the Southern reach. There, next to two gorgers, you’ll find a seed!

Right next to the two gorgers.

From Mosey’s hut, take a right past the gorgers and head down into a dark cave system. Down there, against the wall, you’ll find another seed.

Down under the ground, by the wall.

From Mosey’s hut, take a right past the gorgers and keep heading forward until you reach a wide open area. There, you’ll find more gorgers and a large creature you’ll have to take out. Once they are gone, you can find the seed near the centre of the open arena.

After you take out the goroco, the seed is yours.

From the meditation point, walk downhill and start heading right as far as you can go. You will reach a wide space with several gorgers and a larger monster. Once they are dead, you’ll see a path leading downhill with several droids. Take out these droids, then walk right at the rope shortcut. There, on an higher surface with two more droids, is your seed.

Past the droids, around the cliff face.

Walk straight down the hill from the meditation point, and follow the path down towards the town. Along the path, to the left, is a seed.

Follow the road, and look to your left!

Start from the ramblers ranch meditation point, then turn around to walk towards Riverbed Watch. Next to the giant rock, you’ll find a seed.

between the water and the big rock.

Start from the ramblers ranch meditation point, then turn around to walk towards the locked door near Riverbed Watch. You’ll find a seed to the left of the ramp.

Right by the ranch water wall.

Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, to the right, is your seed.

The first of many seeds up here.

Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, to the left, is your seed.

to the let as you go up!

Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs,in the centre by the circular hole, is your seed.

Don't fall down!

Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, to the right by the large hole, are two seeds right next to each other.

Two in one!

Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, to the left of the large hole, is your seed.

By the watery pools on the left.

Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, all the way to the back right in the corner, is your seed.

All the way to the back right.

Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs,to the right of the cave entrance behind the large rock, is your seed.

By the cave at the back.

Riverbed Watch

Walk from the Ramblers Ranch meditation point into Riverbed watch via the river. Take out the bird enemies, then you’ll find this seed to the left of the river.

near the border to Souther Reaches and the ranch

Walk from the Ramblers Ranch meditation point into Riverbed watch via the river. Take out the bird enemies, then you’ll find this seed to the right of the river.

Another seed right by the zone border.

Below the silo, to the right of the locked door, you’ll find a seed against the cliff wall.

You might need to take out some droids first.

Right on the border between Riverbed Watch and Southern Reach - to the right of the watery slope.

Found right next to the slope.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost

On the border between Rambler’s Reach Outpost and Hunter’s Quarry, you’ll find a plant next to a building.

On the groudn near the Quarry border.

On top of the Pyloon’s Saloon, in the rooftop garden.

Oncey ou unlock the garden, you get a seed for free!

Outside of the ranch fence, towards the entranceway to the forest gate.

Right outside the fence.

Between the ranch fence and the river.

Follow the fence round until you reach the river side.

Behind the ranch, facing the river and nearby an abandoned building.

Right behind the ranch building.

Harvest Ridge

As you first climb up from Rambler’s Reach Outpost to Harvest Ridgeh, you’ll find a seed near a giant rock pillar.

As soon as you climb up, run right.

As you make your way into the centre of Harvest Ridge, you’ll find a seed between the bridge and the slope down to Riverbed Watch

A short walk from the slope down to Riverbed Watch.

You’ll find this seed between the bridge and the slope down to Riverbed Watch, close to the path leading towards the Watchtower.

Between the nearby structures and Riverbed.

You’ll find yet another seed between the bridge and the slope to Riverbed Watch, this time near a large rocky step up towards The Watchtower path.

Close to the path towards the watchtower.

You can find another seed next to the river, left of the bridge.

In the water towards the Untamed Downs.

Near the giant cave where the bilemaw is. Walk in the direction of the Untamed Downs.

Outside the Bilemaw cave, towards Untamed Downs,

Requires Nekko Riding. Near where you meet Ashe Javi and DD-EC, use a Nekko to jump up to some high vines that you can use to reach the top of the cliff. Once up, walk right for your seed.

Right by the vines.

Requires Nekko Riding. Near where you meet Ashe Javi and DD-EC, use a Nekko to jump up to some high vines that you can use to reach the top of the cliff. Once up, walk left and you’ll find the seed near the wall run spot.

Right next to the first wall run spot.

Requires Nekko Riding. Near where you meet Ashe Javi and DD-EC, use a Nekko to jump up to some high vines that you can use to reach the top of the cliff. Once up, walk left and run across the wall. Once across, walk forward to find your seed.

Following sevral wall runs.

Requires Relter gliding. Climb up through the Moldy Depths, then walk down towards the building below. Stick to the left wall as you do, and you’ll find a seed by a yellow tower.

By the yellow tower.

Requires Relter gliding. Climb up through the Moldy Depths, then walk down towards the building below. Use a Nekko to jump up to the cliff beside this building, then you’ll find a seed by the yellow fence.

By the fence!

Untamed Downs

On the ledge overlooking the Rambler’s Reach Outpost.

Walk along the ridge looking over the town.

Fort Kah’Lin

Climb down the vines on the platform above the boss arena for the Spawn of Oggdo. When you reach the ground below, run up the hill towards the large yellow fence. The seed is on a plant next to it.

Up by the yellow fence.

Climb down the vines on the platform above the boss arena for the Spawn of Oggdo. When you reach the ground below, follow the stream all the way down. Once you hit the end, the plant will be to your right.

Follow the stream down.

Boiling Bluff

As you walk into the Boiling Bluff from the Untamed Downs, take the left path. You’ll find the seed on the ground to your right.

Keep your eyes to the left.

As you walk into the Boiling Bluff from the Untamed Downs, take the left path. You’ll find the seed just in front of the water to your left.

By the large wall you can jump up with a nekko.

Swindler’s Wash

As you climb up and follow the path towards the meditation point, look left of the path.

close to the medittion point.

By the meditation point, facing the Rambler’s Reach Outpost.

A short walk towards the outpost.

From the meditation point, jump on the higher rocks nearby and run towards the Rambler’s Reach Outpost. Jump over the gap to some rocks directly overlooking the outpost, and you’ll find a seed.

Jump up!

Drop down from the meditation point and walk right along the river. Walk a short distance, and you’ll find the seed to your left.

On the Wash floor.

Drop down from the meditation point and walk right along the river. To the left of the river, before you reach the waterfall, is a seed.

Close to a small waterfall on the wash floor.

Drop down from the meditation point one level so you are still above the stream below. Once there, walk left, and you should find a seed overlooking the waterfall below.

A short hop down, then left.

Once you wall run up behind the waterfall on the path towards the first gate, walk down the path towards the bridge and you’ll find the seed to the right of the path.

On the other side of the bridge from the meditation point.

As you climb up the rock face to the zipline shortcut and entrance to the forest gate, turn right. You’ll find four seeds here all next to each other.

Four seeds in one spot!

Basalt Rift

Cross over the chasm using the zipline, Once over, walk straight ahead and look left for your seed.

right next to the shortcut.

Jump up the three platforms you have to pull from the cliff, wall run across, then climb the vines up to the platform above. Once up there, walk right and you’ll find a seed.

Be quick as you climb!

From the Basalt Rift meditation point, cross over the shortcut and down the hill towards the high republic ruins. Once you reach the giant bilemaw at the bottom of the path, kill it, then find the seed to the right of where it was sleeping.

You could try and sneak by the bilemaw...

Forest Array

In the Forest Array. From the meditation point, walk right and climb through the building. Once on the soil, turn right and follow the path to the solitary storm trooper. To the left of him is a seed.

On the cliff face, by the baloons.

Bilemaw Den

From the meditation point, follow the path up and around the hill while sticking to the left wall. You’ll find a seed all the way at the end by some metal pots.

Close to your first Relter ride!

Nekko Pools

From the meditation point, wall run up the left slope and grab to the vines. Scale the vines and shimmy all the way to the right. Once there, drop and slide down. Once you’re on your feet, look right for a seed!

Slide down, then walk right.

From the meditation point, wall run up the left slope and grab to the vines. Scale the vines and shimmy all the way to the right. Once there, drop and slide down. Once you’re on your feet, walk straight ahead for a seed.

Slide down, then walk straight forward.

Bygone Settlement

Travel along the main path through the settlement until you come to a vast area covered in trash. At the centre will be a large rock platform you can jump up to with your Nekko. Do so, and a seed will be waiting.

Hidden on a higher platform!

Jump down to the ground from the meditation point, and you’ll find a seed nearby infront of a large white test tube shaped building.

Close to the meditation point.

Winding Ravine

At the top of the Winding Ravine, you’ll find a Relter. Ride it, then immediately drop to the ground below. On the left of the Retler-facing edge, is your seed.

Drop down quick for a seed.

At the top of the Winding Ravine, you’ll find a Relter. Ride it, then immediately drop to the ground below. On the right of the Retler-facing edge, is your seed.

Drop then look right.

At the top of the Winding Ravine, you’ll find a Relter. Ride it, then immediately drop to the ground below. Along the right wall of this platform is your seed.

walk around to the right.

At the top of the Winding Ravine, you’ll find a Relter. Ride it, then immediately drop to the ground below. On the opposite side to the Retler, to the left, is your seed.

Drop down then walk forward-left.

At the top of the Winding Ravine, you’ll find a Relter. Ride it, then immediately drop to the ground below. On the opposite side to the Retler, by a light, is your seed.

Walk into the light!

Foothill Falls

Requires Relter gliding. Cross the zipline into Foothill Falls. Look left, and use the relter to glide down to the shack below. To the left, overlooking the cliff, is a seed.

Glide down and look left!

Requires Relter gliding. Cross the zipline into Foothill Falls. Look left, and use the relter to glide down to the shack below. Along the cliff wall by the raiders is a seed.

Kill the raiders and it's yours!

Mountain Ascent

From the meditation point, walk down the path to your left and jump past the waterfall. You’ll find a seed there.

By the waterfall!

Requires forcefield dash. Dash through the forcefield near the meditation point, then hope down to the ground below. To the elft, in the corner (where Skoova is) is a seed.

By Skoova!

Requires Forcefield dash. Take the rope shortcut up then walk over to the big tree nearby. From there, jump on top of the left forcefield below for a seed.

On top of the forcefield.

Requires forcefield dash. Jump down into the room with two bilemaw. From where you land, turn left for a seed near the rocks.

By the bilemaw.

Devastated Settlement

From the meditation point, drop down to the platform below. There, on the edge, is a seed.

Drop down for a seed!

From the meditation point to zipline down to the platform ahead of you. Once there, you’ll find a seed.

By a tree.

Once you’ve unlocked the Koboh Grinder and the 2nd central steam vent, glide down and to an isolated stone pillar back towards the meditation point. On there, alongside several enemies, is a seed.

On the isolated platform.

Once you’ve opened three steam vents at the centre of the zone, fly up to a rocky pillar with a pool at the top. There, walk to the side of the pool facing away from the meditation point and you’ll find a seed.

On the platform with the water pool.

Once you’ve opened three steam vents at the centre of the zone, fly up to a rocky pillar with a pool at the top. Behind Skoova is a seed.

Behind Skoova on the pool platform.

The cliffs above Untamed Downs

Requires nekko riding and relter gliding. Glide down from the Harvest Ridge meditation point, then climb up to the top of the cliff you land on. You’ll find seven seeds next to each other at the top.

Glide down onto the cliffs and they're yours!

Fogged Expanse

Proceed through the regular path until you reach some massive doors you can pull open. Kill the mogu behind those doors, then keep on moving forward down hill. You’ll find a seed to your right.

Right of the path.

Proceed through the regular path until you reach some massive doors you can pull open. Walk past them and to the lift straight ahead. You’ll find five seeds around it.