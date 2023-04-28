All Koboh Seed locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Looking for seeds to your Rooftop garden? Here's where to find all the seeds.
This guide will provide map screenshots for each and every seed on Koboh. We'll also provide brief written diretions to take you right to the seed location, which is handy since they can be quite hard to see at a distance.
All Koboh seed locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
You can identify the plants you need to cut by small green sparks that hover around it. While bright, they can be tricky to see from a distance. While you're walking across the open world, you'll have to keep an eye out for these small green effects.
Once you find a glowing plant, simply cut it with your lightsaber and you'll automatically pick up the seed!
It's also worth noting that once you have enough seeds to fill up the rooftop garden once you've recruited a gardener. Once you fill out all the plots of land, you'll unlock a terminal that automatically marks all the seeds on your map. This makes the process of finding the remainign seeds trivial. As such, use this guide until you've got the plants you need!
Please note: the following guide is both a work in progress, and contains spoilers for the game. As such, we'll be updating it with new information as we uncover it. Obviously, don't read it unless you're okay with spoiers for story, loctions, and unlocks.
Gorge Crash Site
From the meditation point, walk to the rusted boxes that you can grapple up. In front of them on the ground, is a seed.
Once you climb around the cliff and take out the battle droid overlooking the cliff, you can find your seed pod straight ahead of you, before the grappling point.
Next to the droid and their ship that’s stuck in the tar, you can find a seed across a small rocky path and fixed into the wall, to the right.
Derelict Dam
From the meditation point, descend down the vines right below the point, then head left. You’ll find the seed on the ground next to some hidden enemies.
From the meditation point, descend down the vines right below the point. Walk right past the wreckage, and you’ll find the seed below a rope overlooking a massive drop.
Under the bridge between the meditation point and the dam itself, next to a blue chest, is a seed you can collect!
Walk from the meditation point towards the dam, then take a right onwards the workbench. Where the path splits between an upper and lower path you’ll find the seed in the middle by broken machinery.
Up past the broken wall near the workbench, you’ll find a rope you can climb. Climb up it, then continue forward until you reach a blue light near a camp. Behind this light is your next seed.
Once you climb up past the dam and in front of the giant wild creature, you can find the plant glowing green in front of it.
Southern Reach
From the meditation point, head down hill and stick to the left. You’ll find a plant you can cut for a seed along the path.
Down near Mosey’s hut, take the right path out into the Southern reach. There, next to two gorgers, you’ll find a seed!
From Mosey’s hut, take a right past the gorgers and head down into a dark cave system. Down there, against the wall, you’ll find another seed.
From Mosey’s hut, take a right past the gorgers and keep heading forward until you reach a wide open area. There, you’ll find more gorgers and a large creature you’ll have to take out. Once they are gone, you can find the seed near the centre of the open arena.
From the meditation point, walk downhill and start heading right as far as you can go. You will reach a wide space with several gorgers and a larger monster. Once they are dead, you’ll see a path leading downhill with several droids. Take out these droids, then walk right at the rope shortcut. There, on an higher surface with two more droids, is your seed.
Walk straight down the hill from the meditation point, and follow the path down towards the town. Along the path, to the left, is a seed.
Start from the ramblers ranch meditation point, then turn around to walk towards Riverbed Watch. Next to the giant rock, you’ll find a seed.
Start from the ramblers ranch meditation point, then turn around to walk towards the locked door near Riverbed Watch. You’ll find a seed to the left of the ramp.
Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, to the right, is your seed.
Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, to the left, is your seed.
Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs,in the centre by the circular hole, is your seed.
Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, to the right by the large hole, are two seeds right next to each other.
Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, to the left of the large hole, is your seed.
Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, all the way to the back right in the corner, is your seed.
Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs,to the right of the cave entrance behind the large rock, is your seed.
Riverbed Watch
Walk from the Ramblers Ranch meditation point into Riverbed watch via the river. Take out the bird enemies, then you’ll find this seed to the left of the river.
Walk from the Ramblers Ranch meditation point into Riverbed watch via the river. Take out the bird enemies, then you’ll find this seed to the right of the river.
Below the silo, to the right of the locked door, you’ll find a seed against the cliff wall.
Right on the border between Riverbed Watch and Southern Reach - to the right of the watery slope.
Rambler’s Reach Outpost
On the border between Rambler’s Reach Outpost and Hunter’s Quarry, you’ll find a plant next to a building.
On top of the Pyloon’s Saloon, in the rooftop garden.
Outside of the ranch fence, towards the entranceway to the forest gate.
Between the ranch fence and the river.
Behind the ranch, facing the river and nearby an abandoned building.
Harvest Ridge
As you first climb up from Rambler’s Reach Outpost to Harvest Ridgeh, you’ll find a seed near a giant rock pillar.
As you make your way into the centre of Harvest Ridge, you’ll find a seed between the bridge and the slope down to Riverbed Watch
You’ll find this seed between the bridge and the slope down to Riverbed Watch, close to the path leading towards the Watchtower.
You’ll find yet another seed between the bridge and the slope to Riverbed Watch, this time near a large rocky step up towards The Watchtower path.
You can find another seed next to the river, left of the bridge.
Near the giant cave where the bilemaw is. Walk in the direction of the Untamed Downs.
Requires Nekko Riding. Near where you meet Ashe Javi and DD-EC, use a Nekko to jump up to some high vines that you can use to reach the top of the cliff. Once up, walk right for your seed.
Requires Nekko Riding. Near where you meet Ashe Javi and DD-EC, use a Nekko to jump up to some high vines that you can use to reach the top of the cliff. Once up, walk left and you’ll find the seed near the wall run spot.
Requires Nekko Riding. Near where you meet Ashe Javi and DD-EC, use a Nekko to jump up to some high vines that you can use to reach the top of the cliff. Once up, walk left and run across the wall. Once across, walk forward to find your seed.
Requires Relter gliding. Climb up through the Moldy Depths, then walk down towards the building below. Stick to the left wall as you do, and you’ll find a seed by a yellow tower.
Requires Relter gliding. Climb up through the Moldy Depths, then walk down towards the building below. Use a Nekko to jump up to the cliff beside this building, then you’ll find a seed by the yellow fence.
Untamed Downs
On the ledge overlooking the Rambler’s Reach Outpost.
Fort Kah’Lin
Climb down the vines on the platform above the boss arena for the Spawn of Oggdo. When you reach the ground below, run up the hill towards the large yellow fence. The seed is on a plant next to it.
Climb down the vines on the platform above the boss arena for the Spawn of Oggdo. When you reach the ground below, follow the stream all the way down. Once you hit the end, the plant will be to your right.
Boiling Bluff
As you walk into the Boiling Bluff from the Untamed Downs, take the left path. You’ll find the seed on the ground to your right.
As you walk into the Boiling Bluff from the Untamed Downs, take the left path. You’ll find the seed just in front of the water to your left.
Swindler’s Wash
As you climb up and follow the path towards the meditation point, look left of the path.
By the meditation point, facing the Rambler’s Reach Outpost.
From the meditation point, jump on the higher rocks nearby and run towards the Rambler’s Reach Outpost. Jump over the gap to some rocks directly overlooking the outpost, and you’ll find a seed.
Drop down from the meditation point and walk right along the river. Walk a short distance, and you’ll find the seed to your left.
Drop down from the meditation point and walk right along the river. To the left of the river, before you reach the waterfall, is a seed.
Drop down from the meditation point one level so you are still above the stream below. Once there, walk left, and you should find a seed overlooking the waterfall below.
Once you wall run up behind the waterfall on the path towards the first gate, walk down the path towards the bridge and you’ll find the seed to the right of the path.
As you climb up the rock face to the zipline shortcut and entrance to the forest gate, turn right. You’ll find four seeds here all next to each other.
Basalt Rift
Cross over the chasm using the zipline, Once over, walk straight ahead and look left for your seed.
Jump up the three platforms you have to pull from the cliff, wall run across, then climb the vines up to the platform above. Once up there, walk right and you’ll find a seed.
From the Basalt Rift meditation point, cross over the shortcut and down the hill towards the high republic ruins. Once you reach the giant bilemaw at the bottom of the path, kill it, then find the seed to the right of where it was sleeping.
Forest Array
In the Forest Array. From the meditation point, walk right and climb through the building. Once on the soil, turn right and follow the path to the solitary storm trooper. To the left of him is a seed.
Bilemaw Den
From the meditation point, follow the path up and around the hill while sticking to the left wall. You’ll find a seed all the way at the end by some metal pots.
Nekko Pools
From the meditation point, wall run up the left slope and grab to the vines. Scale the vines and shimmy all the way to the right. Once there, drop and slide down. Once you’re on your feet, look right for a seed!
From the meditation point, wall run up the left slope and grab to the vines. Scale the vines and shimmy all the way to the right. Once there, drop and slide down. Once you’re on your feet, walk straight ahead for a seed.
Bygone Settlement
Travel along the main path through the settlement until you come to a vast area covered in trash. At the centre will be a large rock platform you can jump up to with your Nekko. Do so, and a seed will be waiting.
Jump down to the ground from the meditation point, and you’ll find a seed nearby infront of a large white test tube shaped building.
Winding Ravine
At the top of the Winding Ravine, you’ll find a Relter. Ride it, then immediately drop to the ground below. On the left of the Retler-facing edge, is your seed.
At the top of the Winding Ravine, you’ll find a Relter. Ride it, then immediately drop to the ground below. On the right of the Retler-facing edge, is your seed.
At the top of the Winding Ravine, you’ll find a Relter. Ride it, then immediately drop to the ground below. Along the right wall of this platform is your seed.
At the top of the Winding Ravine, you’ll find a Relter. Ride it, then immediately drop to the ground below. On the opposite side to the Retler, to the left, is your seed.
At the top of the Winding Ravine, you’ll find a Relter. Ride it, then immediately drop to the ground below. On the opposite side to the Retler, by a light, is your seed.
Foothill Falls
Requires Relter gliding. Cross the zipline into Foothill Falls. Look left, and use the relter to glide down to the shack below. To the left, overlooking the cliff, is a seed.
Requires Relter gliding. Cross the zipline into Foothill Falls. Look left, and use the relter to glide down to the shack below. Along the cliff wall by the raiders is a seed.
Mountain Ascent
From the meditation point, walk down the path to your left and jump past the waterfall. You’ll find a seed there.
Requires forcefield dash. Dash through the forcefield near the meditation point, then hope down to the ground below. To the elft, in the corner (where Skoova is) is a seed.
Requires Forcefield dash. Take the rope shortcut up then walk over to the big tree nearby. From there, jump on top of the left forcefield below for a seed.
Requires forcefield dash. Jump down into the room with two bilemaw. From where you land, turn left for a seed near the rocks.
Devastated Settlement
From the meditation point, drop down to the platform below. There, on the edge, is a seed.
From the meditation point to zipline down to the platform ahead of you. Once there, you’ll find a seed.
Once you’ve unlocked the Koboh Grinder and the 2nd central steam vent, glide down and to an isolated stone pillar back towards the meditation point. On there, alongside several enemies, is a seed.
Once you’ve opened three steam vents at the centre of the zone, fly up to a rocky pillar with a pool at the top. There, walk to the side of the pool facing away from the meditation point and you’ll find a seed.
Once you’ve opened three steam vents at the centre of the zone, fly up to a rocky pillar with a pool at the top. Behind Skoova is a seed.
The cliffs above Untamed Downs
Requires nekko riding and relter gliding. Glide down from the Harvest Ridge meditation point, then climb up to the top of the cliff you land on. You’ll find seven seeds next to each other at the top.
Fogged Expanse
Proceed through the regular path until you reach some massive doors you can pull open. Kill the mogu behind those doors, then keep on moving forward down hill. You’ll find a seed to your right.
Proceed through the regular path until you reach some massive doors you can pull open. Walk past them and to the lift straight ahead. You’ll find five seeds around it.