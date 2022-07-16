Aliens single-player horror action game in the works for consoles, PC, and VR

A new Aliens game is in the works for console, PC, and VR.

Being built using Unreal Engine 5, the game will feature an original storyline set between the Alien and Aliens ﬁlms, and features a "battle-hardened veteran" with a vendetta against the Xenomorphs.

In development with multi-platform studio and publisher Survios, little is known about the single-player, action-horror game. That will change when San Diego Comic Con 2022 rolls around on July 21.

Full details will be provided during the Alien: Expanding a Dark and Frightening Universe panel. It will kick off at 2pm PST.

The panel will explore the Alien franchise through new fiction, comics, games, and other mediums. Speakers include Steve Saffel (Alien fiction editor, Titan Books), Violet Castro (author, Aliens Vasquez), Clara Carija (author, Alien: Inferno's Fall), Andrew Gaska (writer, Alien: The Roleplaying Game), and TQ Jefferson (chief product officer, Survios).

Another game set in the Aliens universe is also in the works. Titled Aliens: Dark Descent, the 2023 title is a squad-based, single-player action game coming to you courtesy of Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment.

In the game, you will lead your soldiers in real-time to stop a new kind of Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. While commanding your squad of Colonial Marines, you will engage in real-time combat against Xenomorphs, Facehuggers, Praetorians, Alien Queens, rogue operatives from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and creatures new to the franchise.