Alien: Romulus trailer suggests we might be getting the first good Alien film in 37 years

Yes, this is a Prometheus dunk.

News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
The first trailer for the mysterious Alien: Romulus is here and you know what? It looks like we might actually be getting a good Alien film for the first time in a long while.

While we've heard bits and bobs about the upcoming Alien prequel series, up until today there's not been much to know about Alien: Romulus, the first new film in the franchise since 2017. 20th Century Studios released the first teaser trailer earlier today, finally offering a first look at what to expect and what we got was… not much. But! What the trailer does show is incredibly atmospheric, and is inspiring some confidence that we might be getting the first good Alien film, since, well, to be honest Aliens.

For the most part we just see shots of what looks to be an abandoned space station, but as it progresses we get more and more of a sense of what actually went down (which is, that a lot of people died). We then got some shots of the cast having an absolutely terrible time having to deal with face huggers and xenomorphs, all of which looks like it's adding up to some classic Alien horror.

Ridley Scott is taking the producers seat this time around, with Fede Álvarez taking over directorial duties, best known for the 2013 Evil Dead remake. In terms of cast, it's pretty much a selection of up and comers, including Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu.

The teaser trailer's description explains that "while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe." Not much else is known about the film, but it is meant to be set between the events of Alien and Aliens, so you won't need to go in knowing much about the rest of the franchise.

Alien: Romulus is planned for a theatrical release later this year, on August 16.

