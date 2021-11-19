Age of Empires 4 players can expect a new patch soon along with a big Winter Update

Age of Empires 4 players will be pleased to know there are some updates in the pipeline.

The updates come in the form of patches, balancing, and a couple of UI changes. This and more is expected in the Winter Update, which will follow the release of a patch that deals with performance fixes and system updates.

Released on November 15, the first patch introduced fixes to Xbox Account linking, an issue with Mongol Town Center behavior, performance impacts when panning the camera, and some other tweaks. While this patch was smaller in scale, the next patch will be a larger update and more on it will be shared soon.

As far as the Winter 2021 update is concerned, it will introduce hundreds of balance changes, a variety of bug fixes, and a few key features requested by players.

Once the update drops, you will be able to make the choice to turn on and view in-game player scores and the Chinese Dynasty button and user interface will be moved to a less prominent position on the screen. It will be located in the lower left-hand corner.

With the Winter update, you will also have the ability to view the map post-match. When the match ends, you will be able to pan across the map of a completed match. The team is looking to fold in additional options to allow you to switch back and forth between the completed map view and post-game stats in the Spring 2022 update.

Refinements made to the in-game mini-map to improve readability are also coming with the Winter update. Improvements include reducing the size of icons, ensuring the Wonder icon on the mini-map matches the icon displayed in the HUD, increasing the size of the Primary Town Center in comparison to other Landmarks, and adjusting the color of certain resources.

You can also expect balancing and bug fixes. For example, the French Hulk ship will be tweaked to no longer "rule the high seas," crossbowmen, spearmen, and elite crossbowmen will pose a greater threat to Cavalry, and the team will significantly reduce the cost of the Chinese civilization’s repeater crossbow.

A fix to the Holy Roman Empire Prelate unit will allow them to continue inspiring after being pushed, Mongol “Superior Mobility” will be adjusted to ensure the speed modifier is appropriately applied, and a fix is being issued for the Rus civilization to eliminate infinite Relic duplication.

So, that's what you can expect this winter, but what about the spring?

In spring 2022, Relic will add two additions to the game, the first being User Generated Content and tools. If you aren't into creating your own mods. you’ll still be able to enjoy those created by others. This will include unique maps, modes, and more.

Spring 2022 will also see the start of Ranked Seasons. These seasons will span 12 weeks and allow you to compete with others head-to-head, climb up the ranked ladder, and earn in-game rewards based on performance.

Some minor improvements to the post-game map will also arrive with this update, and it will introduce the Patrol move players have been asking for, and it will also include other features and fixes based on player feedback.

For future updates, the team is looking into implementing other feedback into the game. For example, players have been asking for a Global Build Queue which was a feature in previous Age of Empires titles. Improvements to the Unit Stat card are also being looked into, and Hotkey Improvements are being investigated. Since the latter would result in a bigger change, it is being looked into from a number of angles, including a movement away from the grid system as well as implementing a few other options via hotkey selections.

Taunts and Cheats, AI Difficulty tuning, and Waypoint Indicators are also being looked into.

Released on October 28, Relic says the team is "far from done" when it comes to the game, so there is plenty more to look forward to in the future.