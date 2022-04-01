Age of Empires 4 players are getting Ranked Play, a Content Editor, Seasonal Events and more

Age of Empires 4 players have plenty to look forward to during Season One.

Coming soon to the strategy game is the first major update of 2022 and it will bring with it Ranked Seasons, the Content Editor (beta) and mods, Seasonal Events, major balance changes, and plenty of quality-of-life changes.

With the Content Editor (beta), you will be able to enjoy custom play by creating your very own specialized map. Over the coming days, the Age of Empires team will be taking a closer look at some of the internally made mods by the developers, as well as some of the more specific features of the Content Editor. You can look forward to a livestream discussing the Content Editor beta, mods, and maps soon.

Information on Seasons will also be discussed soon. Seasons will feature new content and rewards to progress towards and unlock over a set period of time. You can expect both Ranked Seasons should you wish to climb the competitive ladder, and then there will be Seasonal Events with in-game challenges that unlock rewards.

The team will be previewing these soon, including what kind of challenges and rewards will be available when the update goes live.

As previously announced, with the Season One Update, it’ll come with a host of balance and quality-of-life changes, including global build queue, hotkey improvements, and more. The release notes will go live when the update goes live later next week.

There’s also two additions to the Age of Empires 4 line-up including a brand-new Advanced Combat Art of War challenge, with the goal of preparing you for more complex combat scenarios, as well as the new MegaRandom map.

Have a look at the upcoming roadmap below.