You can play Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition on Steam for free this weekend - and you should

Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition is free to play on Steam this weekend, and you really should give it a go.

You can play it for free until February 20 and experience everything the strategy game has to offer.

If you like what you played, you can grab the game for 40% off now through February 23.

The free weekend coincides with the recent release of Update 6.0 which is the first major update for Season Four. It features three new maps, a Nomad game mode, the ability to build new or improved Landmarks, and more.

You’ll also get to explore the magical Enchanted Grove Biome rounding out the update with a whole season of events, rewards, the latest ranked season, and quality-of-life updates.

The Enchanted Grove event runs through March 29, during which time you can earn more portraits, a coat of arms, and banners by completing challenges. Also, if your units successfully hunt the graceful yet elusive Enchanted Stag in a multiplayer or skirmish game, you’ll receive the Golden Stag Monument.

Also included in the update is Season Four Ranked 1v1 and Team Ranked, a mod browser update, UI improvements, general AI updates, map changes, landmark reworks, Art of War updates, a new cheat code, and more.