Agatha All Along hopes to bewitch you into forgetting how long ago WandaVision came out in its first trailer

Agatha All Along finally got its first trailer yesterday, but the question is, with WandaVision being more than three years old, will anyone care?

Back in 2021, the world was looking quite a bit different. We'd all been stuck in doors for a while then, the film industry had pretty much shut down, but lucky for Marvel, it started its journey into the world of television. Right at the start of 2021, Disney+ received its first Marvel series, WandaVision, which followed Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision in an era-bending series that quickly convinced viewers that Marvel's attempt at TV might just work. WandaVision also introduced the instant fan favourite character Agatha Harkness, who (spoiler alert) was eventually revealed to be the main antagonist of the series. So, Marvel did what anyone would do and decided to make a spin-off show about the character, and finally, more than three years later, it has a trailer.

I'm mostly apathetic about Marvel projects these days, they all use way too much greenscreen and CGI to look even remotely good, but the first trailer for Agatha All Along looks like good enough fun! It kicks off with the titular Agatha as a detective, having forgotten about her witchy past, powers locked away by Wanda, aka the Scarlett Witch. Enter Aubrey Plaza's (Parks and Recreation) character, who appears to remind her of who she actually is, setting off the events of the series.

The show's official logline reads: "The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road."

Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role as Agatha, joined by the aforementioned Plaza as well as Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and renowned musical theatre actress Patti Lupone. The show is due out this coming September 18, and it will arrive with a two-episode premiere. It's also not the only WandaVision spin-off in the works, as another one starring Vision will be coming somewhere down the line too.