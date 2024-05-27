Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel honcho Kevin Feige have been spending the last few months admitting Marvel Studios' recent output largely hasn't been up to snuff and teasing we'll be getting less TV shows (which are also more concise) in the future. However, a (white) Vision series is happening and coming to Disney Plus.

Variety broke the shocking news, which confirms the long-gestating idea, born from WandaVision's season finale, has not been dropped nor moved to a larger big-screen project. Despite the slowdown on TV productions teased time and again, a Vision-centric series is moving forward, probably tying into a movie they really want to make.

Marvel has tapped Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas to cook up a project for Vision, the android still played by Paul Bettany. The new series is supposedly aiming to release in 2026, but a smooth creative process and genuinely good scripts should be required to deliver something that's worth our time. Matalas will serve as the sole showrunner unless there's one of those creative shakeups that we 'love' so much.

If you're confused by the news (probably because you departed the MCU after Avengers: Endgame), Vision was 'resurrected' in two different ways in WandaVision: First, by Wanda herself, who made a spectral, illusion-like creation as part of her grieving process. Second, by SWORD, who tinkered with the original Vision's lifeless corpse in ways they shouldn't and brought him back with an entirely 'clean slate' of a conscience to take out Wanda if necessary. WandaVision ended with the two Visions fighting, the spectral one fading away, and 'White Vision' leaving with the restored memories of the original one to find a new purpose in life.

As you can tell, it's all extremely comic booky, and where there's some philosophical potential in the idea of who this new Vision is and how he can grapple with a past that isn't his own, this would've been a B plot of a large movie back in the days of peak MCU. Understandably, fans and casual viewers aren't very excited about the project, but as always, we're happy to be surprised. For now, we'll just be looking forward to Deadpool & Wolverine, The Fantastic Four, and the Daredevil: Born Again series, all of which show varying degrees of promise.