Zoo Tycoon: The Board Game will let you build a zoo on your table next year

If you're feeling a bit bored of the Zoo Tycoon video game, don't worry, because a board game adaptation is on the way.

Moving on quickly from the bad pun, the Kickstarter for Zoo Tycoon: The Board Game is launching later this month, with a planned release of next year, being described as "Your zoo in a box with more than 230 Animal Meeples. A highly thematic board game experience for 2-4 players" (thanks Eurogamer).

Like the video game, the board game will have you building "a zoo that focuses on marquee animals like Lions, Gorillas, or Elephants to attract and thrill guests," as explained by publisher Treecer. "Or develop partnerships with National Parks on conservation and reintroduce endangered species back into the wild.

"Strategically place food booths and gift shops to satiate guests, while generating revenue to help keep your zoo growing and thriving. The more money you generate, the more options you have at your disposal to create the zoo of your dreams!"

There are over 34 different species available, most of which are represented by the 230 animal meeples, so you'll have "an abundance of options from which to select your favorite animals."

Treecer notes that the same as it is in real life, the board game versions of the animal will have specific, individual needs, so you'll have to be careful about balancing "group and enclosure sizes, social composition, and guest proximity," so that both the animals and the guests are happy. "Happiness will play a particularly important role in animal reproduction, and new animal options for addition to your zoo."

Zoo Tycoon isn't the only video game to be brought to the world of tabletop, as just last week Atlus announced that Persona 5 Royal would be receiving a card game sometime next year, which will see players working together to "fight to change the world," whatever that might mean in the context of playing with pieces of cards.