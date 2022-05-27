Xbox's Phil Spencer reiterates company will recognize Raven's union once Activision Blizzard deal is complete

Microsoft has reiterated it will support Activision Blizzard employees at Raven who voted to join a union.

Back in March, the company said it would honor Activision Blizzard employees’ right to choose whether to be represented by a labor organization.

Yesterday during a meeting, as reported by Kotaku, Phil Spencer said once the merger with Activision Blizzard is completed, the company would recognize Raven's unionization.

"Once the deal closes, we would absolutely support employees' organization that's in place," Spencer said during the meeting. "We think it is a right of employees and something that can be a part of a relationship between a company and people who work at the company."

Raven quality assurance employees formed a union on May 23 despite resistance from Activision Blizzard. 19 employees voted yes to form the union, to which Activision stated it believed such a decision that will impact "the entire Raven Software studio of roughly 350 people" should not "be made by 19 Raven employees."