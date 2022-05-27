If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
XBOX SAYS OK

Xbox's Phil Spencer reiterates company will recognize Raven's union once Activision Blizzard deal is complete

The company doesn't have a relationship with the Communication Workers of America or Gamer Workers Alliance which supports Raven.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Microsoft has reiterated it will support Activision Blizzard employees at Raven who voted to join a union.

Back in March, the company said it would honor Activision Blizzard employees’ right to choose whether to be represented by a labor organization.

Yesterday during a meeting, as reported by Kotaku, Phil Spencer said once the merger with Activision Blizzard is completed, the company would recognize Raven's unionization.

"Once the deal closes, we would absolutely support employees' organization that's in place," Spencer said during the meeting. "We think it is a right of employees and something that can be a part of a relationship between a company and people who work at the company."

Raven quality assurance employees formed a union on May 23 despite resistance from Activision Blizzard. 19 employees voted yes to form the union, to which Activision stated it believed such a decision that will impact "the entire Raven Software studio of roughly 350 people" should not "be made by 19 Raven employees."

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch