Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members can play three Yakuza games for free this weekend

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, and Yakuza 5 Remastered for free now through Sunday.

If you end up liking what you play, you can buy the standard editions of each game for 50% off at $10 apiece. You will also keep your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event once you make a purchase.

In Yakuza 3 Remastered, Kazuma Kiryu has left his yakuza life behind to settle into running an orphanage on the Okinawan coast. Unfortunately, issues between politicians, local gangs, and the Tojo Clan will force him to choose a side.

Yakuza 4 Remastered takes place in Kamurocho and the events unfold through the eyes of loan shark Shun Akiyama. The game also stars Taiga Saejima, who will need to escape from prison to confront his past, Masayoshi Tanimura, a cop on the wrong side of the law, and Kazuma Kiryu returns to find himself embroiled in the events that shaped his present-day life.

And in Yakuza 5, the Omi Alliance is on the verge of a war of succession, and to prevent it, Daigo Dojima of the Tojo Clan seeks to unify the yakuza from around Japan. The game features five playable characters: Kazuma Kiryu, currently a taxi driver in Fukuoka, Taiga Saejima, who has returned to prison to finish what he started, Shun Akiyamal who lends money to a rather suspicious client, Haruka Sawamura, who dreams of becoming an idol, and disgraced baseball star Tatsuo Shinada who is in over his head. These stories take place in five different cities, with all stories eventually converging.

You have until January 23 at 11:59 pm PT/ January 24 at 2:59 am/ 7:59 am UK to play the games for nada with your subscrtiption.