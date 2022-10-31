If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Would you pay over £30 for a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King DLC skin? Because some people are

Fast food, Call of Duty and eBay is a bad mix, as people keen on nabbing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King DLC skin are finding out.
Here's a sentence I would have never predicted writing, even about a week ago: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fans are spending up to, and over, £30 on codes for a Burger King skin.

The advert for the Modern Warfare/Burger King promotion.

A quick look at eBay will show you that people are listing codes that have been picked up from Burger King, for a limited-time in-game cosmetic, and the going rate is often over £30. Some are higher – there's demand for the supply, after all – and some are even charging extra for postage. Which is... interesting... given that you only need to enter the code into your console or PC to redeem it.

Burger King is currently offering a Call of Duty-themed meal that'll reward you with a free in-game Operator Skin (basically, it's just a t-shirt commemorating the fictional in-universe location, Burger Town) and an hour of double XP for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer.

The promotion is not available in the US or the UK – though it is up on offer in 40+ other countries around the world. As such, people from the two excluded nations are assumedly paying out of pocket for the chance to wear a BK shirt in-game. The prices are climbing down a bit now; prior the weekend, we were seeing $40 listings get snapped up quite quickly.

It's refreshing, really, given that usually promotions are unfairly stacked in favour of those in the US and UK – many listing on the auction site come from Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France, or Australia.

In some areas, such as Puerto Rico per the tweet embedded below, the promotion goes beyond a MW2 themed meal, and CoD has even taken over the branding of the whole loction.

Whether the Burger Town skin will be released outside of this promotion, or whether more official ways of nabbing the cosmetic will be introduced for UK and US players remains to be seen. For now, though, if you want to be a walking, talking advertisment for BK and you live in the UK or US, you're going to have to be patient – or shell out some cash.

