Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming space-faring RPG, is not far away now. Releasing on September 6 for the majority and September 1 for those who’ve pre-ordered, we’ve just a month to wait before we can suit up and explore the vast expanse of space.

With that in mind, many soon-to-be astronauts have lots of questions about Starfield, including whether or not the gargantuan RPG will let us soar through star systems with the company of our friends. So, will Starfield have multiplayer?

Will Starfield have multiplayer?

Simply put, Starfield will not have multiplayer. It’ll be a solely single-player experience, so you’ll be cutting about space and visiting planets solo in this one.

In an interview between Kinda Funny Xcast and Todd Howard, the director of Starfield shared that, “We’ve usually been classically single-player. That has been our community,” while talking about mod support for the game.

While Starfield is a single-player RPG, we can hold out hope that we’ll be able to soar through space with friends in future. Given that Todd Howard has confirmed that mod support for Starfield will be present as launch, and just how extensive the modding community is behind Bethesda’s games, we can certainly anticipate modders to find a way round this and bring multiplayer to fans in some capacity.

Think Skyrim’s Together Reborn mod, but for Starfield. There’s no guarantee this’ll happen, but modders haven’t let us down in the past, and I suspect they won’t be letting fans down this time around, either.

Either way, Starfield promises plenty of content for the single-player to explore, so there’ll be no shortage of things to do solo.

