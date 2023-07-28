If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SEE YOU CRATER

Will Starfield have multiplayer?

Looking to soar through space with friends?

Image credit: Bethesda
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming space-faring RPG, is not far away now. Releasing on September 6 for the majority and September 1 for those who’ve pre-ordered, we’ve just a month to wait before we can suit up and explore the vast expanse of space.

With that in mind, many soon-to-be astronauts have lots of questions about Starfield, including whether or not the gargantuan RPG will let us soar through star systems with the company of our friends. So, will Starfield have multiplayer?

Will Starfield have multiplayer?

Simply put, Starfield will not have multiplayer. It’ll be a solely single-player experience, so you’ll be cutting about space and visiting planets solo in this one.

In an interview between Kinda Funny Xcast and Todd Howard, the director of Starfield shared that, “We’ve usually been classically single-player. That has been our community,” while talking about mod support for the game.

While Starfield is a single-player RPG, we can hold out hope that we’ll be able to soar through space with friends in future. Given that Todd Howard has confirmed that mod support for Starfield will be present as launch, and just how extensive the modding community is behind Bethesda’s games, we can certainly anticipate modders to find a way round this and bring multiplayer to fans in some capacity.

Think Skyrim’s Together Reborn mod, but for Starfield. There’s no guarantee this’ll happen, but modders haven’t let us down in the past, and I suspect they won’t be letting fans down this time around, either.

Either way, Starfield promises plenty of content for the single-player to explore, so there’ll be no shortage of things to do solo.

For more on Starfield, check out these animated videos that introduce you to the three cities in the Settled Systems. And take a look at this one keen fan who has managed to work out the entirety of Starfield’s skill tree ahead of its release.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch