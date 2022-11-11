If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WALKIE-TALKIE CO-OP

We Were Here Forever heads to PlayStation and Xbox with cross-play in January

Can you escape Castle Rock?
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

After originally being slated for a Q4 2021 release, We Were Here Forever will finally arrive on consoles on January 31, 2023, and it will be cross-platform.

The asymmetrical co-op puzzle game, currently available on PC, is the latest standalone entry in the We Were Here series, and takes you back to the mysterious Castle Rock - a haunted and forgotten Antarctic castle near the town of Rockbury.

We Were Here Forever Console Release Date Trailer

In this cooperative adventure, you and your partner wake up separated in the dungeons of Castle Rock. With a walkie-talkie as your only means of communication, you and your partner must solve puzzles together to escape.

Once outside the Keep, you will begin to uncover the story of Rockbury and the town’s inhabitants, who once planned a resistance against the King to escape this realm outside space and time. Every adventure can unfold differently, allowing the explorers to unravel their fate.

When the game released for PC on May 10 this year, it became one of the top Steam releases of the month and received praise from many critics. It also received several awards, including Best Game Design from the Dutch Game Awards and, more recently, the TIGA nomination for Best Puzzle Game.

We Were Here Forever will run you €17.99/$17.99 when it releases for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

