Watch PlayStation's latest State of Play broadcast here

News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Sony will host a State of Play broadcast later today, and you can watch it with us.

The latest State of Play will kick off at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, 10pm BST, 11pm CEST.

We're not sure how long the stream will last, but we'll be here for the whole thing. We'll provide you with all the important news after the fact, as the show is airing late in some regions.

Sony said to expect the show to focus on updates for previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles.

Expect the updates to range from information on indies, PS VR2, and major upcoming titles from PlayStation's third-party partners.

It's possible we could hear some news on a PC version of Horizon Forbidden West, said to be a complete edition. Sony may also announce other games coming to PC.

With Roblox coming to PlayStation, we'll likely hear more about it. We may get some news on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second entry in the Final Fantasy 7 remake project. We might get release dates for Helldivers 2 and Foamstars, maybe even one for walking simulator Baby Steps and Stellar Blade, the upcoming action-adventure game developed by Shift Up.

Of course, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out next month, so Sony may show us a bit more of it during the broadcast. We'll have to wait and see.

