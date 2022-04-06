Cooper Carbine Best meta loadout for Warzone Pacific

The Cooper Carbine is one of the more popular assault rifles in Warzone Pacific - and for good reason! This weapon has a brilliant rate of fire and produces great damage output. The thing is, you really can’t put out said damage without the right attachments - thus the importance of a proper loadout.

To help you achieve this, we’ve created this Cooper Carbine loadout page so you can soar all the way to a Warzone win in no time. Granted you can hit your shots of course.

Best Warzone Cooper Carbine Loadout

Best Cooper Carbine Attachments

The goal of this build is to use attachments that boost the Cooper Carbine’s performance at a mid - long range. As such, recoil control, overall stability, and reduced damage falloff are imperative to success.

Our build is as follows:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Cooper 45RS

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

With these attachments, there’s hardly any other primary weapon that can match the Cooper Carbine. The 60 Round Drums allow for constant fire, paired with the appropriate muzzle and barrel allows for an easy experience. Finish it off with the Lengthened ammo (and the bonuses provided from other attachments of course) and you’ve got a deadly weapon on your hands.

Best Cooper Carbine secondary weapon

Since we’ve got an excellent mid to long ranged assault rifle, we need a weapon that can blow through enemies at a close distance. As such, there’s hardly a better option than the Welgun - an equally brilliant SMG that can be equipped alongside the Overkill perk.

Our recommended Welgun attachments are as follows:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip e

e Perk: Acrobatic

Perk 2:Quick

Best Cooper Carbine perks, tactical, and lethal equipment

We’ve got our two guns sorted out, so now it’s time for perks and equipment. While not the primary sources of power on Caldera or Rebirth Island, they are quite important if you want to make the most out of your recently acquired guns.

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3: Combat Scout

Now, for equipment. Health Stims are all around brilliant, and allow you to quickly move from place to place ,as well as stay alive in the gas and while under fire. As for lethal options, this is largely up to personal preference. But we suggest bringing throwing knives so you can quickly wipe out downed enemies.