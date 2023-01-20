VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.35: The best game that shouldn't be made into a TV show

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 35 - The best game that shouldn't be made into a TV show.

The Last of Us has finally made it to television screens. Well, it was always on television screens. Um. Let me rephrase.

Television finally has a prestige drama about zombies.

What? Oh yeah. Fine. OK.

Television addicts finally have a zombie show that's already been going for like ten years in another medium if they wanna skip ahead,

Really? Hmm. Ah. Hmm. Well, fine, let's at least make sure the TV people don't try and adapt anything stupid:

Here's a photo of Chris Bratt disaproving of a couple who are watching The Last of Us on HBO Max or Now TV if they're in the UK. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Cast: Tom Orry, James Billcliffe, Kelsey Raynor, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The lore of Tamriel is arguably a great starting point for a fantasy TV show, but Tom thinks it would be rubbish.

James - Journey

The whole point of Journey is to make a deeply human connection to whoever is controlling the other avatar on screen, but without exchanging any words. A brilliant game, but it would be a hard watch.

Kelsey - Fortnite

It's already a garish mess of clashing pop-culture licenses and dance memes, a TV version would just be insufferable.

