Tron Identity is a new visual novel coming to PC from Bithell Games

During the D23 Expo's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase today, Bithell Games announced Tron Identity, a visual novel coming to PC.

Check out the video for it below, courtesy of IGN.

In it, a crime has been committed in a new Grid forgotten by its creator and left alone to evolve without user intervention. After the break-in, Query, a detective program, has been tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom.

As Query, you will find yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with "whispered knowledge," and it’s up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to find the truth.

Decisions you make will actively influence the story, and there will be multiple possible outcomes, both good and bad depending on your "carefully chosen words."

You’ll interact with numerous characters, and decide whether to ally with them, ignore them, or even derezz them. No matter your choice, you will need to recover their lost memories in your search for answers as you puzzle your way through defragging Identity Discs.

Here's a list of features:

A new extension of the TRON franchise - Unlock a never-before-seen server filled with new, original programs to join forces with or oppose.

Beautiful, hand-crafted character art - Watch the story come to life through detailed, uniquely designed characters.

Rich world-building and storytelling - In a brand-new Grid with its own nuanced structure, there is much to discover about the programs and places around you.

Reveal memories - The truth of the case is hidden in the Identity Discs of those around you. Defrag their Discs to navigate the complex path to a solution in these unique puzzles.

One mystery, many endings - Your choices will determine the outcome you see, with a protagonist that lets you take the reins and doesn’t corner you into one approach.

Tron Identity is slated for release in 2023.