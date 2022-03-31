Total War: Warhammer is free this week on the Epic Games Store.

It features hundreds of hours of gameplay full of heroes, monsters, flying creatures, magical storms, and regiments of nightmarish warriors.

The game contains various campaigns of conquest and you can play as the Empire, Dwarfs, Vampire Counts or the Orcs and Goblins of the Greenskin tribes. Each Race is wholly different with its own unique characters, campaign mechanics, battlefield units and play style.

Alongside the game are a few free add-ons such as Grombrindal The White Dwarf and Isabella von Carstein who will lead their chosen troops. There are other add-ons available too that will cost you a bit to purchase.

Alongside Total War: Warhammer, City of Brass is also free this week.

This first-person action adventure from senior BioShock developers has you picking up your trusty scimitar and whip to lash and slash you way to the heart of an Arabian Nights-themed metropolis. But you must make it there before time runs out or face death.

Next week, Rogue Legacy and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter will be free on the Epic Games Store from April 7-14.