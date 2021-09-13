Developer Creative Assembly announced via Twitter that the hotly anticipated Total War: Warhammer 3 will now be released in early 2022, marking a delay for the strategy game that previously was scheduled to come out this year.

In a statement, Creative Assembly shifted the release window for the latest entry in the strategy series in order to make for “a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: Warhammer.”

Total War: WARHAMMER III will now release in early 2022.



We know this is disappointing, but the extra time means we can accomplish more than we could if we rushed to release this year.



We won't be staying quiet however, join us tomorrow for the global reveal of Grand Cathay… pic.twitter.com/R4GdObAs9P — Total War (@totalwar) September 13, 2021

All this is in service to making the best Total War: Warhammer experience the developer can. "We don't consider this release the end of our trilogy, but the start of years of content and support as we continue to bring the jaw-dropping scale of Games Workshop's fantasy universe to Total War."

It’s not all bad news, though, as the tweet also announced the reveal of the Grand Cathay, a new faction of humans that players will be able to play as. And from the sounds of the statement, it sounds like the game will be even more fully featured that it would have otherwise.

Total War: Warhammer 3 will not only debut the Grand Cathay faction, but also the land of the Ice Queen Kieslev and, more notably, the four factions of Chaos: Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh, and Tzeentch. Total War: Warhammer 3 is supposed to be the end of a trilogy, but it also sounds like there’s more in store for Creative Assembly’s partnership with Games Workshop’s Warhammer brand past the initial trilogy.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is slated for release on PC and Mac.