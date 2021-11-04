Total War: Warhammer 3 coming in February and out day one on Games Pass PC

SEGA has announced a release date of February 17 for Total War: Warhammer 3.

Alongside the release date it was also announced it would be made available day one with Xbox Game Pass for PC.

"It’s fantastic to finally put a release date on our epic third instalment," said chief product officer, Rob Bartholomew. "And, in partnering with Xbox Game Pass, we’re able to bring the ruinous powers of Chaos to as many players as possible. May all serve within their glorious embrace."

The Ogre Kingdoms Race Pack has also been revealed as the early-adopter bonus for the forthcoming title. Pre-ordering in advance or purchasing it during the first week on sale will provide customers with access to this additional content for free. For everyone else, this will eventually be a purchasable DLC.

This Race Pack features the two legendary lords of the Ogre Kingdoms, Greasus Goldtooth and Skrag the Slaughterer. They will be added to the grand campaign, enabling you to lead an army of warriors and monsters in search of "plunder, gold, and meat for their insatiable bellies."

In battle, the race excels at bombarding enemies with long-range firepower before charging them with a massive cavalry.

Total War: Warhammer 3 will be made available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. You can also purchase your copy directly from Creative Assembly .

Physical copies of the game will also be available in most territories, so just check with your preferred local game retailer.