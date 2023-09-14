The original Tomb Raider Trilogy gets a remastered release in 2024

Aspyr has announced Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered for PC and consoles.

The three-game bundle of the first three Tomb Raider titles finds each restored with upgraded graphics and performance enhancements, complete with all expansions and secret levels.

Discover Lara Croft’s original adventures, lovingly restored.

These are the first three games in a franchise that has sold over 95 million copies worldwide since its debut in 1996. This remastered collection comes with the option to toggle between enhanced and original graphics on the fly, as well as switch between classic and modern joystick control schemes.

The games also feature a variety of quality-of-life improvements, including camera lock-on and achievements.

Tomb Raider, the one that started it all, comes with the Unfinished Business expansion that adds four new bonus levels in two extra chapters. The Gold Mask expansion is included with Tomb Raider 2 and adds five new bonus levels in a separate mini-adventure. Tomb Raider 3 features The Lost Artifact expansion that adds six additional levels to expand Lara's adventures.

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered releases on February 14, 2024, for PC (Steam, GOG), PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

You can pre-order today for $29.99 and there are several opportunities for additional savings: console players can pre-order with a 10% discount, and PC users who currently own Tomb Raider (Steam), Tomb Raider 2 (Steam), Tomb Raider 3 (Steam), or Tomb Raider Trilogy (GOG) can pre-order with a 20% loyalty discount on the platform where they own the original titles.