Tomb Raider Remastered Cheat Codes

The Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection is a hit of pure nostalgia for the millennials among us, and if you're a long-time Lara Croft fan like me, you'll likely be delighted to know that the re-release retains the iconic cheats that we all remember from the '90s.

By having Lara perform a silly little dance you can skip levels, unlock unlimited ammo and med packs, and even bring her adventure to an abrupt conclusion by having her spontaneously explode in mid-air! (One thing you can't do, incidentally, is get her nude; that was always an urban legend.)

However, since for most of us it's probably been a good couple of decades at least since we actually entered these cheats, here's a quick refresher on how to input them, with step-by-step instructions on how to use all cheat codes in Tomb Raider Remastered collection.

Warning: Before you proceed, it's important to know that using a cheat will disable trophies/achievements for the current save file.

Tomb Raider Remastered cheats list

There are a few basic cheat codes you can use across the Tomb Raider Remastered collection, often in more than one of the games; although because these are technically three separate titles, the way you input them will vary depending on exactly which game you're playing:

Tomb Raider 1 Remastered cheats list

Cheat How to input Effect Unlock all guns with max ammo One step forwards / One step backwards / Turn around at least three full times in either direction / Jump backwards Sucess is indicated by a faint clicking sound. Lara's inventory will now contain every gun in the game with maximum ammunition. Level skip One step forwards / One step backwards / Turn around at least three full times either direction / Jump forwards Immediately ends the current level and shows completion stats, after which you can progress to the next level.

Tomb Raider 2 Remastered cheats list

Cheat How to input Effect Unlock all guns with max ammo + max health packs + max flares Pull out a flare / One step forwards / One step backwards / Turn around at least three full times in either direction / Jump backwards Sucess is indicated by a faint clicking sound. Lara's inventory will now contain every gun in the game with maximum ammunition, as well as the maximum number of both sizes of med kit and the maximum number of flares. Level skip Pull out a flare / One step forwards / One step backwards / Turn around at least three full times in either direction / Jump forwards Immediately ends the current level and shows completion stats, after which you can progress to the next level. Exploding Lara One step forwards / One step backwards / Turn around at least three full times in either direction / Jump backwards Lara immediately explodes.

Tomb Raider 3 Remastered cheats list

Cheat How to input Effect Unlock all guns with max ammo + max med kits Draw pistols / One step backwards / One step forwards / Crouch / Stand up (release crouch) / Turn around at least three full times in either direction / Jump backwards Sucess is indicated by a faint clicking sound. Lara's inventory will now contain every gun in the game with maximum ammunition, as well as the maximum number of both sizes of med kit. Level skip Draw pistols / One step backwards / One step forwards / Crouch / Stand up (release crouch) / Turn around at least three full times in either direction / Jump forwards Immediately ends the current level and shows completion stats, after which you can progress to the next level. Exploding Lara Draw any one-handed or dual-wielded weapon other than the pistols / One step backwards / One step forwards / Crouch / Stand up (release crouch) / Turn around at least three full times in either direction / Jump either forwards or backwards Lara immediately explodes. Max health (Press the bottom shoulder buttons on controller in this sequence:) R, R, L, R, L, L, L, L, L, L, R, L, L, L, R, L, L, L, L, L Lara sighs to indicate success and her health bar is set to maximum. Racetrack Key (While in Lara's Home, press the bottom shoulder buttons on controller in this sequence:) R, L, L, L, R, L, L, L, L, L, L, R, L, L, L, L, L, R, L, L Lara says "No" to indicate success. Racetrack Key item added to special item inventory.

What to do if the cheats aren't working

Here are a few tips to bear in mind if you're struggling to apply the desired cheat effects in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (this advice applies to all three individual games):

You need to have your control scheme set to Tank Controls, not Modern Controls. This is because the Modern Controls scheme lacks the backwards step option that is used in all of these cheats.

When stepping forward/back, Lara needs to be walking, not running, so hold down the walk button during this phase of inputting the cheat.

When jumping forward/back, you need to press the jump button quickly followed by the direction you want to jump in, rather than pressing them simultaneously (that's just how tank controls are).

If you're on controller, bear in mind that it's typically easier to ensure Lara walks or jumps in the desired direction by using the D-Pad rather than the Left Stick.

The Max Health and Racetrack Key cheats for TR3 require you to be playing on a gamepad rather than mouse and keyboard.

If you're a fan of classic Tomb Raider, be sure to check out our impressions piece where we declare this Remastered collection the kind of update we need more of because it preserves the past, flaws and all.