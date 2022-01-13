Today's Dying Light 2 stream to show off co-op, console comparisons, and brand new gameplay

Today, Techland will present the sixth and final episode of their Dying Light 2 online show series Dying 2 Know.

This episode will start off showing the four-person co-op experience along with some new gameplay.

For the last time, Jonah Scott, the voice of Aiden Caldwell, together with his co-host Leah will be providing the information.

This episode will also provide viewers with a comparison of current and previous generations of consoles.

You can watch the final episode of Dying 2 Know on Twitch today at 12pm PST, 3pm EST, 8pm UK, and 9pm CET. The previous episode is slotted above.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches on February 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version).