DYING 2 KNOW

Today's Dying Light 2 stream to show off co-op, console comparisons, and brand new gameplay

Watch the final episode of Techland's Dying to Know series today.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Today, Techland will present the sixth and final episode of their Dying Light 2 online show series Dying 2 Know.

This episode will start off showing the four-person co-op experience along with some new gameplay.

For the last time, Jonah Scott, the voice of Aiden Caldwell, together with his co-host Leah will be providing the information.

This episode will also provide viewers with a comparison of current and previous generations of consoles.

You can watch the final episode of Dying 2 Know on Twitch today at 12pm PST, 3pm EST, 8pm UK, and 9pm CET. The previous episode is slotted above.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches on February 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version).

